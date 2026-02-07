Expedite loss reduction works, Andhra chief secretary tells power officials

Amaravati, Feb 7 (PTI) Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary K Vijayanand on Saturday directed power Distribution Companies to expedite the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme loss reduction works, observing that a measurable reduction in aggregate technical and commercial losses is critical for the financial sustainability of power utilities.

During a review meeting, the chief secretary noted that the southern state is according high priority to Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) implementation to ensure financial viability of DISCOMs, reduce aggregate technical and commercial (AT & C) losses and reliable power supply to all consumer categories.

Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APSPDCL), Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Corporation Ltd (APCPDCL) and Andhra Pradesh Eastern Power Distribution Company Ltd (APEPDCL) are the three DISCOMs.

"Expedite RDSS loss reduction works and ensure time-bound completion with strict quality control…measurable reduction in aggregate technical and commercial losses is critical for the financial sustainability of the power utilities," Vijayanand said in an official press release.

Emphasis is being laid on feeder segregation, conductor replacement, feeder bifurcation and adoption of modern distribution infrastructure across the state, among others, said the chief secretary.

Instructing DISCOM officials to address billing and claims processing-related issues, he directed them to conduct regular reviews at the circle and division levels.

He emphasised that effective loss reduction under RDSS is essential for reliable power supply and long-term financial health of DISCOMs, said the press release. PTI STH ADB