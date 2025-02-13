Expedite NABARD-supported projects in Jharkhand: Chief Secy to officials

Ranchi, Feb 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Secretary Alka Tiwari on Thursday asked officials to expedite projects supported by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in the state.

Tiwari, during a meeting here, emphasised on speeding up “slow-moving projects” and prioritise those that can be completed on time.

A total of 500 projects worth Rs 2,921.79 crore have been planned for the 2024-25 financial year, with loans of Rs 1,839.39 crore already sanctioned or under process, officials said.

The drinking water and sanitation department has been approved Rs 976.96 crore for 18 projects worth Rs 1,137.53 crore, while the water resources department was sanctioned Rs 308 crore for the Palamu lift irrigation project worth Rs 365.30 crore, and Rs 461.53 crore for the Pirtand mega lift irrigation project, they said.

The rural works department has proposed a Rs 803.94-crore plan for bridge construction in rural areas, with Rs 271.35 crore loans under process for 124 such projects, according to an official release.

In the road construction sector, out of 34 projects worth Rs 1,088.36 crore, 22 have been completed. Four major irrigation projects to the tune of Rs 2,873 crore under the water resources department are also in the final stages, it added. PTI SAN RBT