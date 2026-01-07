Expedite pace of development activities: J-K CM to officers in Samba

Jammu, Jan 7 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday urged the district administration in Samba to expedite the pace of developmental activities and ensure that the benefits of growth reach every household.

"Officers must ensure time-bound completion of all projects, remove bottlenecks, improve public service delivery and maintain high standards of quality in execution," the chief minister said.

Abdullah was chairing a comprehensive district review meeting in Samba to take a first-hand appraisal of the overall development scenario in the district.

Taking note of key issues raised during the meeting, the chief minister directed immediate redressal and resolution of matters flagged by the MLAs.

He instructed that all concerns raised be verified on priority and necessary corrective measures be taken without delay.

Emphasising a focused approach towards employment generation, the chief minister underscored the importance of promoting entrepreneurship, particularly under Mission YUVA, and strengthening Self-Help Groups (SHGs) to make women more economically independent.

"Empowering youth and women is central to sustainable and inclusive development," he said.

With regard to projects under Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), the chief minister directed the deputy commissioner to fast-track their execution and ensure periodic reviews to monitor progress and address impediments in a timely manner.

During the meeting, several other issues were highlighted, including drinking water supply, sanitation, regularisation of daily wagers, upgradation of schools, establishment of colleges in remote areas, implementation of industrial policy, and shortage of staff in hospitals and educational institutions.

Abdullah assured that all genuine concerns would be examined and addressed in a timely and systematic manner.

Earlier, Samba Deputy Commissioner Ayushi Sudan presented a detailed district profile, outlining sector-wise targets and achievements across departments such as Jal Shakti (PHE), public works (R&B), power development, education, health, agriculture and social welfare.

On the occasion, the chief minister also e-inaugurated road projects worth Rs 5.33 crore, besides laying the e-foundation stone for the construction of a 100-metre span footbridge over river Basanter at Banab, to be executed under NABARD at an estimated cost of Rs 198.38 lakh.

Abdullah complimented the administration and said that the district has shown considerable progress in respect of several developmental parameters, according to an official spokesperson said.