Expedite process of conducting exams: Arunachal Guv tells APPSC

Itanagar, Jun 21 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) on Friday asked the state public service commission to expedite the process of conducting competitive examinations.

Interacting with the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) team led by Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa, who called on him at Raj Bhavan here, the governor suggested various means and ways to address the challenges of conducting examinations, a Raj Bhawan communique said.

Parnaik advised the team to uphold the mandate of the commission and ensure integrity and merit in every action.

Earlier, Prof Lingfa submitted a special report on the commission and briefed the governor on the initiatives of the commission and the way forward.

APPSC members Colonel (Retd) Koj Tari, Rosy Taba and Jalash Perting and secretary Parul Gaur Mittal were present in the meeting.

The chairman of the newly constituted APPSC was sworn in on January 21 this year while the members were sworn in on December last year.

The APPSC hit the headlines last year after the question paper leak case came to light.

The question paper of the assistant engineer (civil) exam, conducted by the APPSC in 2022 was leaked which snowballed into a major issue forcing the state government to cancel the appointments of a new chairman and members of the commission in February last year.

More than 400 candidates appeared in the examination held on August 26 and 27 in 2022.