Expedite procurement of ultrasound machine for TB hospital, Delhi HC tells MCD

New Delhi, Apr 23 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked the MCD to expedite the process of procurement of an ultrasound machine for its TB hospital and ensure that it is made operational within 15 days.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan -- which in the pre-lunch session said it would "fetch" the authority who is yet to issue the necessary certificate for procurement of the diagnostic machine -- was told subsequently that the approval has been obtained from the DM.

"This happened today after we said we would send policemen," said Justice Manmohan while examining the document in the post-lunch session.

"MCD is directed to expedite the process of procurement of ultrasound machine. Counsel for MCD assures that it would undertake the procurement and make the machine operational within 15 days," the court recorded, adding that the civic authority would be held bound by its undertaking.

The court was dealing with a PIL alleging absence of functioning ultrasound machines as well as medicines in Rajan Babu Institute of Pulmonary Medicine and Tuberculosis.

The court asked the central and city authorities to state their stand on the availability of medicines for TB patients in the hospital after the parties alleged that there was a "global shortage" of certain drugs.

The court observed that shortage of medicine would have "serious ramifications" for TB patients.

The officials responsible for the hospital administration said they received an intimation from the Centre last month asking them to procure the medicine from the market.

Observing that there "seemed a disconnect between the Centre, Delhi government and MCD", the court directed the counsel for the Union and the state government to obtain instructions on the availability of TB medicines.

"By next Friday, get your act together. Let there be better coordination between (the authorities)," the court said. The court also asked the city officials to write to the Centre with respect to any shortage, saying if the drugs are in stock with the Central government, they may be supplied.

Advocate Ashok Agarwal, appearing for the petitioner NGO Social Jurist, said the non-functioning ultrasound machine and absence of essential medicines was in violation of right to health guaranteed under the Constitution.

The matter would be heard next on May 3.