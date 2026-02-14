Expedite repatriation of released TN fishermen from Lanka, CM tells Centre

Chennai, Feb 14 (PTI) Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday urged the Centre to take necessary steps to expedite the repatriation of Tamil Nadu fishermen released by a Sri Lankan court but languishing in Mirihana Detention Centre.

A Sri Lankan court ordered the release of nine fishermen who were apprehended by the Sri Lankan navy in January.

The Jaffna court tried a total of 12 fishermen on February 3, including three from Mandapam, who were taken into custody on December 28, 2025, and nine from Mayiladuthurai, apprehended on January 3, he said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

Following the court proceedings, three boat drivers were sentenced to six months’ rigorous imprisonment and were each imposed a fine of Lankan rupees of 11.60 lakh, with an additional three months’ imprisonment in the event of default.

The remaining nine fishermen were ordered to be released and were subsequently transferred to the Mirihana Detention Centre on February 5. "However, they continue to remain in custody owing to delays in completing the repatriation formalities," the chief minister said in the letter.

"Given the hardships faced by the fishermen there and the distress by their families concerned, I request that urgent steps may kindly be taken to expedite the repatriation of the released fishermen at the earliest," Stalin said. PTI JSP JSP KH