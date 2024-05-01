Expedite sanction of Rs 387 crore for hybrid hearings: HC to Delhi govt

New Delhi, May 1 (PTI) The Delhi High Court has asked the city government to forthwith expedite a sanction of Rs 387 crore to facilitate hybrid hearings in 691 subordinate courts in the national capital and implement the project on priority.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan, while dealing with a petition concerning infrastructure for hybrid hearings in district courts, also asked the PWD to submit a preliminary estimate for providing the components of networking, live streaming platform and data centre on priority for the first phase of the project.

The bench, also comprising Justice Manmeet P S Arora, ordered that two pilot courts would be set up initially in each district to assess their performance before implementing the project in all other courts.

The court's order came on a petition by lawyer Anil Kumar Hajelay, filed in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, seeking various prayers including hybrid hearings in district courts.

In its recent order, the bench noted that the preliminary estimate of a sum of Rs 387,03,19,388 has been sent by the city authorities to the Election Commission of India to seek exemption from the Model code of conduct.

The court was told that once exempted by the commission, the proposal shall be immediately processed and put up before the competent authority for obtaining administrative approval and expenditure sanction.

"GNCTD is directed to forthwith expedite the financial sanction in respect of all the 691 courts as stated in the preliminary estimate dated April 19, 2024, for a sum of Rs 387,03,19,388 as per the configuration approved by NIC and to implement the same on priority," the court said in an order passed on April 29.

"Two pilot courts be also set up initially in each district and in case the performance is found satisfactory, the project be implemented in all the courts," it further said.

The counsel appearing for the high court submitted that the project has to be expedited as hybrid hearing has been made compulsory in Delhi district courts and compulsory e-filing has also been mandated in all cases of civil jurisdiction as well as criminal complaint cases.

Abhilash Malhotra, the Central Project Coordinator, submitted that the network, data centre and live streaming platforms were integral parts of the project and to comply with the live streaming rules, the government also needed to provide a dedicated live streaming platform to the district courts.

"PWD/GNCTD is directed to submit a preliminary estimate qua the components of networking, live streaming platform and data centre on priority so that the ICT equipment which will be installed in the first phase can be put to their optimum use. The Registrar General shall consider the said proposal in consultation with NIC and office or Chairman, IT and Digitisation, Delhi District Courts," the court ordered.

The court asked the government to file a status report with respect to its directions and listed the matter for further hearing on July 16. PTI ADS RHL