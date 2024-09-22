Expedition from Siachen to Indira Point to mark 75 years of Territorial Army

New Delhi, Sep 22 (PTI) A first-ever expedition from icy Siachen Glacier to the Indira Point -- the southernmost tip of India, traversing a distance of nearly 5,500 kms through land, air and sea by cycling, sailing and scuba diving was held to mark 75 years of the Territorial Army.

On Saturday, the team reached Indira Point culminating their 54-day eventful journey, a senior official said.

The expedition was flagged off from Siachen Glacier (Base Camp) on July 30 by the Commander of the prestigious Siachen Brigade to mark the platinum jubilee of the Territorial Army.

The Indian Territorial Force was aimed at forming a second line of defence to the Regular Army. The Territorial Army Act was passed after Independence in 1948. The Territorial Army was formally inaugurated by the first Indian Governor General C Rajagopalachari on October 9, 1949, according to its official website.

To commemorate the occasion, the Territorial Army (TA) held the first-ever expedition from 'Siachen Glacier to Indira Point' traversing a distance of approximately 5,500 kms through land, air and sea by cycling, sailing and scuba diving, the Army said.

The team cycled through the difficult terrain of high-altitude areas of Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh. It reached Delhi on August 22 where they paid homage at the National War Memorial before their formal send-off by Deputy Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Rakesh Kapoor and Director General, Territorial Army, Lt Gen Raju Baijal, for their further journey, it said.

The team interacted with the local villagers, civilians, students, NCC cadets and public representatives throughout their journey from Ladakh till Campbell Bay spreading awareness about the Indian Army and the TA, and also motivating the youth to join the Army.

The team also helped spread awareness about environmental consciousness among the local population and at various place along the route, and its member also participated in plantation drives along with the local people.

The expedition team also interacted with various members of civil and military authorities, veterans en route. After having cycled through the entire length of country's mainland, the team reached Chennai on September 13 from where they moved by air to Sri Vijaya Puram (earlier Port Blair). The team was received there by Commander-in-Chief Andaman Nicobar Command, Air Marshal S Balakrishnan, the official said. The team cycled through the villages on the islands of Andaman and Nicobar Island and also did sailing between the islands.

On Saturday, the team hoisted the Indian tricolour under-water at Indira Point, which has got submerged in water during the 2004 tsunami, the Army said.

After the culmination of the expedition, the team will now assemble in Delhi and will hand over the traditional sceptre bearing the tricolour, flags of the Indian Army and the Territorial Army to the Chief of Army Staff in a formal ceremony, the official added. PTI KND AS AS