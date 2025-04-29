Expeditiously join Sahyog portal: Delhi HC to intermediaries

New Delhi, Apr 29 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked online platforms in process of joining Centre's Sahyog portal, developed to automate the process of sending notices under the IT Act, 2000, to do so immediately.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Amit Sharma asked the intermediaries to process requests by law enforcement agencies seeking information swiftly.

The bench, however, noted social media platform X's opposition to come on board and said it would hear the platform on the issue on May 28.

"In terms of the status report that has been filed and noticing the purpose of Sahyog portal, it is deemed appropriate to direct that any request for information or data shall be immediately replied to by all intermediaries and all such intermediaries who are in the process of on boarding the Sahyog portal may do so in an expeditious manner," the bench said.

Sahyog, government says, was developed to automate the process of sending notices to intermediaries by the appropriate government or its agency under IT Act, 2000 to facilitate the removal or disabling of access to any information, data or communication link being used to commit an unlawful act.

The portal aims to bring together all authorised agencies and the intermediaries on one platform to ensure immediate action against the unlawful online information.

The bench's order came on plea raising concerns over a "lag" in the furnishing information to police by the social media platforms.

X sought its discharge from the present proceedings citing its cooperation and said its petition against the Sahyog portal was pending in the Karnataka High Court.

The court observed there was no impediment in hearing the platform as Karnataka High Court had not passed any such order.

The Centre's counsel said while X moved the Karnataka High Court, 64 intermediaries had come aboard the Sahyog portal and the Home Ministry's Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre sent requests to others to folllow suit.

The counsel urged the court to direct the remaining intermediaries to join the portal expeditiously.

In a status report filed the matter, the Centre also stated that more than 1,100 entities, including internet service providers, Facebook, WhatsApp, Microsoft, have joined the "API integrated system" for instantaneously sharing data.

The system, it added, was at testing and production stage and all states and union territories have also appointed nodal officers for Sahyog portal.

The report also said 33 "Virtual Digital Asset Service Providers" have also joined the portal. PTI ADS ADS AMK AMK