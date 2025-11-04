Expelled AIADMK leader Panneerselvam's loyalist Manoj Pandian joins DMK, resigns as MLA

Chennai, Nov 4 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam's loyalist and Alangulam MLA P H Manoj Pandian joined the ruling DMK in the presence of Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday.

Later, he submitted his resignation letter to the Assembly Speaker M Appavu. With this, the number of assembly constituencies that would face by-polls increases to three.

By-elections to the Senthamangalam and Valparai constituencies have been necessitated owing to the demise of the DMK MLA K Ponnusamy and AIADMK legislator T K Amul Kandasamy, respectively.

Pandian's decision to shift loyalty to the DMK has come as a setback to former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who has been batting for a united AIADMK since his expulsion.

Pandian, an advocate, joined the DMK in the presence of its president Stalin and other leaders at Anna Arivalayam, the party's state headquarters.

"The AIADMK under the present leadership has become Edappadi DMK. It is bound to face a big defeat in the election next year," Pandian told reporters at the Secretariat here.

The legislator from Tenkasi district had backed Panneerselvam since their expulsion by the AIADMK general council in July 2022. He has been a member of the AIADMK since 1993, had served as joint secretary of the party's advocates' wing, and he was also a MP.

"The AIADMK has thrown to the winds the rules and ideology of the party founder M G Ramachandran. It is functioning like a branch of the BJP in Tamil Nadu under Edappadi K Palaniswami (general secretary). Only the DMK is upholding the principles and ideology of the Dravidian movement," Pandian told reporters after joining the DMK.

The 54-year-old leader alleged that the AIADMK did not remain like the organisation that was run by its iconic leaders MGR and J Jayalalithaa.

In July, resenting the present leadership, especially its closeness with the BJP, AIADMK leader and former state minister Anwhar Raajhaa had joined the DMK.

As to why he joined the ruling party, Manoj, son of former Assembly speaker P H Pandian, said, "I have taken this crucial decision after considering the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin. He is a leader who upholds Dravidian ideology, stands firm in the face of challenges, and pursues progress without compromise." He believed that Stalin embodied the spirit of social justice and inclusive governance, he said. The DMK president welcomed him with a warm smile and an open heart, Pandian added. PTI JSP JSP SA