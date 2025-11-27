Expelled AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan joins actor Vijay’s TVK

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan and his supporters joined actor-politician Vijay-led TVK here on Thursday.

The former minister and senior politician who was hailed as MGR loyalist, arrived in the TVK headquarters at Panaiyur here, and joined the fledgling party in the presence of Vijay along with several supporters, including former AIADMK MP V Sathyabama.

The 77-year-old Sengottaiyan, who is rarely seen sporting a shawl, was presented with a yellow-red TVK shawl by Vijay.

TVK insiders feel that his presence in the party would help to strengthen TVK in the Kongu region, especially eight assembly constituencies in Erode district from where he hails.

The nine-time legislator had resigned from the post of Gobichettipalayam MLA on November 26. He is the second AIADMK MLA after O Panneerselvam supporter P H Manoj Pandian to resign. Manoj Pandian joined the ruling DMK.

He was expelled from the AIADMK by its general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on October 31 after he met and interacted with the expelled leaders O Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran, and the latter’s aunt V K Sasikala in Ramanathapuram, seeking their re-induction into the AIADMK. On November 7, 14 supporters of Sengottaiyan including former MP V Sathyabama, too, were removed from the AIADMK. PTI JSP JSP ADB