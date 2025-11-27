Expelled AIADMK leader Sengottaiyan joins actor Vijay’s TVK, appointed as chief coordinator

Chennai, Nov 27 (PTI) Nine-time AIADMK MLA K A Sengottaiyan, expelled from the party recently, joined actor-politician Vijay-led TVK here on Thursday, a day after he resigned as legislator.

He was later appointed chief coordinator.

The 77-year-old leader and his supporters, including a former MP, joined the fledgling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) here and were welcomed into the party fold by its founder Vijay.

Hours after he joined the TVK, Vijay appointed Sengottaiyan as chief coordinator of the party's executive committee.

"He is appointed as the Chief Coordinator of the 28-member high-level state executive committee of the party, which will function under my supervision. He will head this committee and assist me in carrying out the political activities of the party," Vijay announced.

In addition, he has been appointed as the organising secretary for Erode, Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Nilgiris districts and would carry out the work of the organisation in these districts in consultation with him and the general secretary N Anand, Vijay said in a statement.

He congratulated and welcomed former Member of Parliament Sathyabama, ex-MLA Venkatachalam, Muthukrishnan and others who joined the TVK.

In another release, he welcomed V Saminathan and K A U Assana, former legislators from Puducherry, into the party.

Later, accompanied by TVK leaders, Sengottaiyan paid homage at the memorials of former Chief Ministers C N Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa.

Earlier, the former state minister and senior politician, who was hailed as MGR loyalist, arrived at the TVK headquarters in Panaiyur here, and joined the party along with several of his supporters, including Sathyabama.

Sengottaiyan, who was rarely seen sporting a shawl, was presented with a yellow-red TVK shawl by Vijay, who hailed his 50 years of political experience.

The former minister had joined the AIADMK when its founder, charismatic matinee idol, M G Ramachandran (MGR) founded the party in 1972 after walking out of the DMK following differences with its then chief M Karunanidhi.

TVK insiders feel that Sengottaiyan's presence in the party would help to strengthen the party in the Kongu region, especially the eight Assembly constituencies in Erode district from where he hails.

Tamil Nadu's western region that includes Coimbatore and Erode is known as 'Kongu,' and has been an AIADMK stronghold.

The nine-time legislator had resigned from the post of Gobichettipalayam MLA on November 26. He is the second AIADMK MLA after O Panneerselvam's supporter P H Manoj Pandian to resign. Manoj Pandian had joined the ruling DMK.

Sengottaiyan was expelled from the AIADMK by Palaniswami on October 31 after he met and interacted with sacked leaders Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran, and the latter's aunt V K Sasikala in Ramanathapuram, seeking their re-induction into the party. Earlier this month, 14 of his supporters were removed from the AIADMK.

Personally welcoming him into the party, Vijay said Sengottaiyan's political experience and dedicated work on the field would be an asset to the TVK.

"Annan's (Elder brother's) 50 years of political experience and dedicated work on the political turf will be a big support to the TVK," Vijay later said in a video message.

"He took on the big responsibility of being an MLA at a young age of 20. He was a symbol of trust for the two great leaders of the AIADMK: MGR and J Jayalalithaa," Vijay said referring to Sengottaiyan’s maiden victory from Sathyamangalam assembly constituency in 1977.

Reacting to the development, BJP state chief Nainar Nagendran asserted that the BJP-AIADMK alliance would not be affected by Sengottaiyan's decision to join the TVK.

“Our alliance will not be affected. No matter how many alliances are formed, ours' will form the government," after the 2026 polls, Nagendran told reporters in Tirunelveli.

Speaking to reporters later, Sengottaiyan said he joined the TVK after making a clear decision to usher in clean governance in the state. “People too want clean governance, as there is no difference between the DMK and AIADMK under the present leadership. Vijay, who launched the TVK, has captured the hearts of the people who want regime change,” Sengottaiyan claimed.

People were fed up with the DMK and the AIADMK, which split into various groups following the demise of Jayalalithaa, and they wanted a change. “They want someone who could provide good administration, and Vijay would fit in this role,” he added.

To a question on why he continued to keep Jayalalithaa’s photo in his shirt pocket, Sengottaiyan sought to know what was wrong in displaying her photo. “Had I changed the photo, then you would have found some other fault,” he said.

“I had been loyal to the AIADMK and toiled for its development for half-a-century. And the only reward I got was getting removed from the party. Even my supporters were expelled for endorsing my view for a unified AIADMK,” he claimed.

He denied that the DMK or national parties had approached him following his resignation on November 26. All he did was to seek the merger of AIADMK factions, but the media projected his request as setting a deadline in their headlines, he said and targeted Palaniswami saying "God is watching.... God will punish." Meanwhile, Palaniswami declined to comment, saying Sengottaiyan was no longer with the AIADMK. "Sengottaiyan is not in the AIADMK, so I need not respond about him joining TVK," the AIADMK general secretary told reporters in Madurai.