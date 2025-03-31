Expelled BJP MLA Yatnal gives outline for his proposed political outfit

Koppal: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, who has been expelled from the party, gave an outline about his proposed political outfit here on Monday.

He also claimed that the BJP is not working for the Hindus anymore as it believes in "adjustment politics".

Yatnal, a leader from dominant Lingayat community, has been sacked for six years from his party for defiantly criticising former BJP chief minister and a Lingayat icon BS Yediyurappa and his son and state BJP chief BY Vijayendra. He repeatedly called their dominance in the party as "dynasty politics".

In what is seen as an attempt to give his party an identiy that transcends caste colours, he told reporters here, "we will not be limited to (project) Kittur Rani Channamma or Rayanna Brigade but we will work for (whole) Hindu community. We will take along everyone right from those who believe in Kittur queen Channamma, her army commander Sangolli Rayanna, Maharshi Valmiki and B R Ambedkar," Yatnal said.

Speaking on his next move, Yatnal said, he will collect public opinion till Vijayadashami and then decide his next course of action.

"I will reach out to masses through social media to gather opinion. Today the BJP is not in favour of Hindus," the MLA said.

He accused the BJP leadership in Karnataka has an 'adjustment' with the Congress because "there are a lot of scams of former Chief Minister Yediyurappa and his son Vijayendra", who is the BJP state president.

Yatnal alleged that Yediyurappa and his family is protected due to the 'adjustment' politics.

"Had the State government fought the case seriously then Yediyurappa would have gone to jail. He has looted thousands of crores of rupees. He might have paid money but I will travel across Karnataka and gather public opinion for the future of Karnataka," the MLA said.

Yatnal on Monday met Congress Dharwad leader Anil Kumar giving rise to speculations.

The meeting assumes significance as the MLA sacked by his party had indicated on Sunday that he would launch a new political outfit if the party continues with B Y Vijayendra as the BJP state chief.

However, giving rest to speculations Yatnal said he has no plans to join the Congress.

"Neither in this birth, nor in the next one I will join Congress. Congress is a Muslim party, not a Hindu party," the expelled MLA said.

He alleged that Vijayendra and his team spread rumours about him.

Reacting to the possibility of Yatnal joining Congress, Karnataka Minister M B Patil, who is in charge of Vijayapura district, said it was highly unlikely.

"Even if he (Yatnal) applies for a membership in our party, it's difficult to induct him for his disparaging utterances against a community of particular faith," Patil told reporters.