Expelled BJP MLA Yatnal indicates possibility of launching 'Hindu party' in Karnataka

Vijayapura (Karnataka), Mar 30 (PTI) Basangouda Patil Yatnal, a rebel MLA recently expelled from BJP, indicated on Sunday the possibility of launching a new "Hindu party" in Karnataka if the saffron party decides to continue B Y Vijayendra as state President and supports his father B S Yediyurappa's "dynasty politics".

Asserting that he was not against BJP -- which he still regards as "mother"-- nor against PM Narendra Modi, the former union minister said, he and his associates will start gathering public opinion on the need for a new party, and indicated the possibility of it coming into existence on Vijayadashami.

He repeatedly said that he has been getting messages from Hindu workers across the state, asking to form a "Hindu party" in Karnataka, as Hindus here are not safe under the present state BJP, which he accused of having "adjustment" with CM Siddaramaiah, Deputy CM D K Shivakumar and other Congress leaders.

The BJP on Wednesday expelled Yatnal from the primary membership of the party for six years, for repeated violation of the party discipline.

"People who strongly advocate Hindutva are being suppressed in the party because of the selfishness of Yediyurappa's son, today even I'm suppressed because of the persistence of Vijayendra and Yediyurappa for the sake of their dynastic politics," Yatnal said.

Speaking to reporters here, he said that he still requests the party high command which is against the dynasty politics and corruption, that if they don't remove those indulging in adjustment politics, people of the state will lose faith in the BJP.

"If the high command decides to continue Vijayendra for the next term (as president) and the chief ministerial candidate for the next assembly polls, a time will come for the people of the state to take a strong decision for a new future for the development of the state, with people who are honest, not corrupt and those who protect Sanatana dharma," he added.

Noting that PM Modi repeatedly states in his speeches that there is no place for dynasty and adjustment politics and corruption in the BJP, Yatnal asked, "then why is Vijayendra still there? Vijayendra is corrupt and it is because of him Yediyurappa went to jail; There are allegations of forgery against him; his name is behind PSI and 40 per cent commission scam." "If the party wants to continue with a family that is involved in several scams, the Hindus and Hindu karyakartas of this state will have to take a decision. We will start an awareness in this regard from today itself," he said.

People are suggesting building a new "Hindu party", as BJP couldn't protect Hindus now he said and cited instances of alleged attack on Hindu Karyakartas when Yediyurappa was the Chief Minister.

"Congress is a Muslim party, there is no need to speak about them, if BJP doesn't become Hindu party, the people of this state will make a historic decision. If you (BJP high command) give responsibility (of BJP) to Yediyurppa family BJP will face a humiliating defeat," he said, as he also accused Yediyurappa of betraying north Karnataka.

Making it clear that his fight was not against the BJP or PM Narendra Modi, Yatnal said, that if the country is secure today it is because of Modi he urged the party to give the state leadership to someone who is honest like Modi.

He asked the party leadership to come out of the feeling that there is no one else other than Yediyurappa and his family and that the dominant Veerashaiva-Lingayat community will go away from the party if the party decides against them.

Stating that he and his associates will get a survey done and gather public opinion regarding the need for a party that will protect the Sanatana Hindu dharma that is pro development -- especially north Karnataka-- Yatnal said the people have already come forward to give donations for the new party.

"Will abide by the decision of the people. We are not finding a future here (in BJP). Yediyurappa family is conspiring to sideline Hindu leaders. If the people opine in favour of formation of a new party in Karnataka, on Vijayadashami, we will hundred per cent launch a new political setup in the state," he said.

Asserting that he had not indulged in any act of indiscipline while asking for proof of his indiscipline, the grounds on which he was expelled, Yatnal said, he never criticized BJP or Modi or party's ideology and never voted against the party's official candidate, nor had attended any Congress or JD(S) meetings.

"I'm not anti-BJP, I'm anti-Yediyurappa as Yediyurappa has betrayed the people of north Karnataka, he suppressed many including me for the sake of his son. I still regard BJP like my mother," he added.

Yatnal also claimed that Vijayendra and his supporters are worried about the latter being removed from the president post, following his expulsion. "They fear what if the high command decides for a tie, by taking action against Vijayendra too, after my expulsion." PTI KSU ADB