Expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil remanded to judicial custody again

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) A Kerala court on Thursday remanded expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil back to judicial custody in a sexual assault case.

Mamkootathil was produced at the residence of Pathanamthitta Second Class Magistrate Anjali Devi in the afternoon on expiry of his three-day SIT custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault against him did not seek extension of his custody period with it.

After he was remanded, the MLA was taken to Mavelikkara special sub jail under heavy police presence.

In the morning, he was taken from the Pathanamthitta armed reserve police camp to the hospital for medical check-up and then to the residence of the magistrate under heavy police presence.

On Friday, Mamkootathil's bail plea in the case will be taken up.

Two days ago, after he was handed over to SIT custody, rotten eggs were thrown against the MLA by protestors of the youth wings of CPI(M) and BJP.

However, there were no protests on Thursday.

Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.

He was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

The third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference The case was registered against Mamkootathil under sections 376(rape) and 506(1) (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). PTI COR HMP ADB