Expelled Cong MLA Mamkootathil sent to police custody for 3 days in sexual assault case

Pathanamthitta(Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) A Kerala court here on Tuesday granted custody of expelled Congress MLA Rahul Mamkootathil to the police for three days in a sexual assault case.

A Judicial First Class Magisterial court in Thiruvalla granted the MLA's custody to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the cases of sexual assault, booked against him.

Mamkootathil was arrested on Sunday in Palakkad in connection with a third sexual assault case.

He was protected from arrest by the Kerala High Court in the first two cases of sexual assault against him.

A third sexual assault case was recently registered against the Palakkad MLA following a complaint lodged by a native of Kottayam district on January 8.

The woman, who is currently in Canada, gave her statement to the police via video conference.