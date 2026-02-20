Expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur fires fresh salvo at Punjab unit chief Warring

Chandigarh, Feb 20 (PTI) Expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu has renewed her attack on Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, the party’s Punjab unit chief, alleging that he bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur, of which 60 acres were “snatched illegally” from innocent people using fake signatures and thumb impressions.

Warring, on his part, has rubbished the charge and said he would not comment on a person whose “mental condition is not right”.

In a post on X on Thursday night, Kaur said, “Raja Warring ji, come and reply in court how you have bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur? Only 40 acres you could buy with your looted money, 60 acres you snatched illegally from innocent people by doing fake signs and taking thumb impressions of people. 2400 cr scam with ex-Punjab Congress in-charge from Rajasthan! Reply in court and get ready for jail. Prepare yourself ji. Best of luck.” Kaur, the wife of ex-India cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, also accused Ludhiana MP Warring of looting the youth.

In another post, she said, “Raja Warring, you are the first one who has not even spared the youth of Punjab linked to Congress by putting up a one-member joining fee at 75 rupees. And just imagine how many youngsters have been looted by you. Could you please tell me how many youths you have helped get jobs or good placements? “Is the youth only to be used to gather people, organise rallies and shout slogans for you? Can you explain how you plan to spend around 7.5 crores you will collect from the youth of Punjab, many of whom are living hand-to-mouth?” Asked about Kaur's accusations, Warring on Friday said that it was not appropriate for him to comment on a person whose “mental condition is not right”.

The Punjab Congress suspended Kaur from its primary membership last December after she sparked a row with her “Rs 500 crore for chief minister's chair” remark.

On January 31, Kaur claimed that she had quit the party and attacked Warring for “damaging” the state unit, calling him “the most horrific, incapable, corrupt president ever”.

On February 6, Bhupesh Baghel, the Congress general secretary in charge of Punjab, confirmed that Kaur had been expelled from the party. PTI CHS VSD ARI