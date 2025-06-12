Expelled for not saying Rahul Gandhi will be next PM, claims ex-MP Laxman Singh

Guna (MP), Jun 12 (PTI) Former MP Laxman Singh on Thursday claimed he was expelled from the Congress for refusing to state in his reply to a show-cause notice that Rahul Gandhi would become the next prime minister.

Singh, younger brother of veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, was speaking to reporters here a day after the Grand Old Party cancelled his primary membership for six years for "anti-party activities".

The five-time MP had repeatedly taken swipes at party leader Rahul Gandhi.

"In my reply to the show-cause notice, I was asked to write that Rahul Gandhi will be the next prime minister. I refused, and that is why I was expelled," Laxman Singh alleged.

"Someone who has not had his own wedding procession taken out yet is now talking about racehorses and wedding horses. How would he even know how a wedding horse walks?" Singh said in an apparent jibe at Rahul Gandhi.

During his visit here, Gandhi had said the party will get rid of lame horses, and it needs "race horses".

On April 25, Laxman Singh had attacked the party leadership in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

"Rahul Gandhi and Robert Vadra are naive. The country is suffering the consequences of their immaturity," he had said during a condolence meeting organised to pay tributes to the Pahalgam victims. PTI COR LAL KRK