Expelled K A Sengottaiyan strikes back at AIADMK gen secy Palaniswami

Chennai Erode, Nov 1 (PTI) Expelled AIADMK leader K A Sengottaiyan hit back at party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday, accusing him of being the "real traitor" and questioning his alleged silence in the Kodanad murder case.

Apparently stung by the swift disciplinary action initiated by Palaniswami on October 31 on him following his show of unity with the ousted leaders: O Panneerselvam, T T V Dhinakaran and the latter's aunt V K Sasikala at Pasumpon in Ramanathapuram district, the 77-year-old Sengottaiyan, sarcastically remarked that "if a Nobel Prize is to be given for betrayal, then it should go to Palaniswami." He said that he would discuss with advocates on legally challenging the decision to expel him from the party.

However, in Salem, the former Chief Minister asserted that the decision to expel Sengottaiyan for bringing disrepute to the AIADMK was unanimously made by the party’s general council and this was final and binding.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan has been indulging in anti-party activities since the last six months.

The former minister and nine-time MLA was removed from the party on October 31 after he made an appearance at the Muthuramalinga Thevar's 118th birth anniversary and 63rd guru puja celebrations at Pasumpon, with Panneerselvam, and Dhinakaran and later meeting Sasikala.

Noting that the AIADMK general secretary had no qualification to expel Sengottaiyan, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary Dhinakaran told reporters in Madurai that Palaniswami was bound to face a setback in the 2026 assembly election.

Addressing media at his farmhouse at Kullampalayam near Gobichettipalayam, the former state minister said, "a 'temporary General Secretary' of AIADMK expelled me from the party, in which I am a member for 53 years, without asking for any explanation about speaking with OPS and others on 30th October at Pasumpon." "I am totally disturbed by the expulsion and feel heavily. I was sleepless on Friday night, as I have been a member of AIADMK since MGR formed the party. Behaving as a dictator, Edappadi Palaniswami expelled me, violating the Rules and Regulations of the party. Soon, I will discuss with the advocates and file a suit against the general secretary of the party for violating party rules in expelling me." Earlier, he claimed that Palaniswami was responsible for the continuous defeat of AIADMK in Elections since 2021. He also insisted on the readmission of the expelled leaders, like O Panneerselvam, into the party.

Responding to his charges, AIADMK treasurer Dindigul Srinivasan said Sengottaiyan was free to approach any court. "He has been exposed with evidence that he is the B team of the DMK," Srinivasan told reporters in Madurai.

Also, he flayed Dhinakaran, describing him as a "traitor" who was sacked from the AIADMK by late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Palaniswami said Sengottaiyan had associated with Pannerselvam, who was keen on ensuring a second innings to the DMK and also expelled leaders: Sasikala, who conferred a party post upon (her nephew) Dhinakaran.

He accused Sengottaiyan of behaving like a "local chieftain" in his own district and that was why the AIADMK members were celebrating his removal from the party. PTI JSP COR JSP ROH