Experience of those visiting Shaniwar Wada must be upscaled: Union minister Shekhawat

Pune, Jun 5 (PTI) The experience of tourists visiting ShaniwarWada connected to the Pune Peshwas should be upscaled, Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said here on Thursday after inaugurating an audio guide system.

Pune's Peshwai has great significance and Shaniwar Wada too has historical importance, he said in the presence of MP Medha Kulkarni.

The Archaeological Survey of India has the responsibility of this historic monument, which is visited every year by one million tourists, the Union minister said.

"The experience of the tourists visiting here should be upscaled. Some schemes along with amenities for tourists are being made and they will be updated too. To make the historical information of Shaniwar Wada more impactful and accessible, an audio guide system has been implemented in Marathi, English and Hindi," he said.

Through this audio system, tourists will be able to listen to and understand detailed information about Shaniwar Wada in a 40-minute guided tour, Shekhawat said.

"In the coming days, a meeting will be scheduled with Kulkarni and historians to discuss several topics. The Union government is also reviewing other historical sites across the country to take similar preservation and conservation steps," Shekhawat informed.