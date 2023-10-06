Sudhanshu Trivedi slams AAP over Sanjay Singh's arrest in liquor scam

New Delhi: The BJP on Friday said the regular arrests of senior AAP leaders in corruption cases have torn its claim of "kattar" (hardcore) honesty and politics of values to shreds, asserting that it also provides "food for thought" to citizens that this is not the time for experimental politics when the country is marching ahead.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cited a Delhi court's observations that the material placed before it nowhere shows that Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh's arrest in the excise policy case is unwarranted and unreasonable, as he slammed the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) condemnation of the action against its leader.

Noting that Singh is the AAP's leader in Parliament while two other senior leaders of the party -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain -- have also been jailed on corruption charges, Trivedi told reporters here that the frequent arrests of its leaders have exposed the claims made by the party led by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"For those who are alleging that the case is baseless, the Rouse Avenue Court has clearly observed that prima facie, the material placed before it nowhere shows that the arrest in the present case is unwarranted and unreasonable," he said.

The AAP, which had promised to establish values in Indian politics, has become the "most valueless party" and the people of Delhi are feeling cheated, the BJP leader said.

It is food for thought for the country's citizens as well, he added.

"Those who speak of having new experiences in politics ... it is no more the era of experimental politics. India is emerging strongly on the world stage to play a new role," Trivedi said, claiming that the AAP has shown how tragic and dangerous such experiences can become.