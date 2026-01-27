Experiences gained in Davos to be leveraged for better future of Jharkhand: CM

Ranchi, Jan 27 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Tuesday said that the experiences gained from the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos will be leveraged to shape a brighter future for the state.

The CM returned to Jharkhand on Tuesday evening after attending the Davos meeting and visiting the UK.

"After presenting the rich heritage of young Jharkhand, its immense possibilities, and our resolve for development in harmony with nature at the World Economic Forum in Davos and in the United Kingdom, I have returned today to Ranchi, among my own people,” Soren said in a post on X.

The state of Jharkhand was created in 2000.

He said, “The world has seen the unprecedented potential in Jharkhand and our people. Now, we must collectively take this young state to new heights, realising the dreams of our ancestors.” Leading an 11-member state delegation, including his MLA wife Kalpana Soren, Soren visited Davos in Switzerland and the UK from January 18 to 26 to attract global investments.

Talking to reporters at the airport, the CM said that after formation of Jharkhand, the state for the first time made its presence felt in such biggest global platform.

“The experiences gained from the global platform of Davos, a robust initiative will be undertaken for a better future of Jharkhand, giving a new dimension to its people, jal, jangal and jamin (water, forest and land) and the opportunities present here,” Soren added.

The CM said that his government will assess those possibilities in a better way before presenting them to the investors.

He said the government also made efforts to add a new dimension to the field of education, so that better paths emerge for future generations.

During his visit to London, Soren held an interaction with the Jharkhand-origin people, currently employed in the United Kingdom, according to an official release.

Nurses, caregivers, domestic workers and others engaged in the service sector drew the CM's attention to various challenges faced while working overseas.

Soren said that his government would study the provisions of laws framed by the government of India for Indians working abroad.

In this regard, Soren also held discussions with the Indian Ambassador concerning the welfare of Jharkhand-origin workers in the UK, the release said.