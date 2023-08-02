Expert panel set up to examine water leakage inside Tambakhani tunnel in U'khand

Uttarkashi (U'khand), Aug 2 (PTI) An expert panel has been set up to examine the water leakage problem inside the Tambakhani tunnel on the Gangotri National Highway and suggest measures to prevent it.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Abhishek Ruhela on Wednesday said steps will be taken to address the problem on the basis of the panel's recommendations.

The committee consists of experts from the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited and the public works and the irrigation departments, he said.

Despite crores of rupees being spent to address the problem, leakage of water inside the tunnel continues unabated. Dirt and mud accumulate in and around the tunnel, causing inconvenience to locals and pilgrims alike.

Since the tunnel's construction 10 years ago, more than Rs 15 crore has been spent on the lining and drainage work but huge quantities of water continue to leak from the walls.

The 380-metre tunnel was constructed under a package provided for the treatment of the Varunavat Parvat. Rs 19 crore was sanctioned for the tunnel's construction and the work assigned to the irrigation department. The department started work on the project in 2006 and got the tunnel ready in 2013.

However, upon its completion, many technical flaws came to light inside the tunnel and improvements such as correcting the drainage and water trap systems were done at a cost of Rs 15 crore.

Despite this, the condition of the tunnel did not improve. Water continues to seep from the tunnel walls at many places after excess rain. The leakage causes mud to be scattered everywhere, causing problems for locals and pilgrims on the Char Dham Yatra.

The committee is likely to submit its report after conducting an on-spot investigation, the district magistrate said. PTI COR ALM SZM