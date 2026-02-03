Experts at Delhi conference seek inclusive geriatric care to address ageing challenges in India

New Delhi, Feb 3 (PTI) Speaking about the importance of geriatric care, experts in the national capital on Tuesday called for a more responsive and inclusive model for the country's senior citizens, keeping in mind the rising challenges posed by age-related health issues such as dementia and Alzheimer's.

At the Illness to Wellness Conference on 'The Role of Geriatric Care in Promoting Healthy and Graceful Ageing', speakers highlighted that many senior citizens in the country are struggling to adopt technology due to limited access and the lack of age-friendly training, an official statement said.

"The elderly are struggling to adapt to physical infrastructure, public spaces, transport systems and emergency response mechanisms required to support their safety, mobility and independence," it said.

Addressing the event, Rajesh Bhushan, former secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and chairperson of the Illness to Wellness Foundation’s governing council, said geriatric care must be recognised as a core public health priority, on par with mental health and non-communicable diseases.

"Geriatric care cannot remain confined to a few tertiary hospitals or centres of excellence. Care must begin at home and be strengthened through district-level systems. Many elderly health issues do not require hospitalisation and can be managed through trained caregivers, home-based services and coordinated community support. The real challenge is scale, integration and last-mile delivery," he added.

Hailing this year's Union Budget, Anil Rajput, chairperson of the Foundation's advisory council, said the Budget's emphasis on strengthening healthcare systems, expanding geriatric and mental healthcare and building caregiver capacity was a timely recognition of emerging needs.

"India is undergoing a significant demographic transition, and ensuring that longer lives are lived with dignity, independence and good health is becoming increasingly important,” he said.

Speaking on the evolution of geriatric medicine, Dr A B Dey, founder and former head of the Department of Geriatric Medicine at AIIMS, New Delhi, and chairperson of Geriatric Medicine at Artemis Hospital, Gurugram, said the discipline has moved from the margins to the mainstream of clinical practice.

"Three decades ago, geriatrics was barely understood as a discipline. Today, we are witnessing an overwhelming and growing demand for skilled geriatric care, far greater than the training and systems currently available," he said, according to the statement.

Focusing on neurological and mental health aspects, Dr Rajinder K Dhamija, Director of the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), Government of NCT of Delhi, said ageing is not just about adding years to life, but adding life to those years, and stressed that geriatric care must be coordinated, continuous, community-based and compassionate.

The conference highlighted healthy ageing through discussions on early detection of cognitive decline, the use of assistive AI technologies to support senior independence, and the importance of nutrition, mental well-being and fitness, with an emphasis on yoga for overall health and safety, the statement added.