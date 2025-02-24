Experts back PM's anti-obesity push, say excess body weight leads to several health complications

New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) Leading health experts on Monday backed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for fighting obesity and cutting oil consumption in food, saying excessive body weight leads to a myriad of health complications.

Making a strong pitch for fighting obesity, PM Modi in his 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast on Sunday urged people to use less oil in food and also challenged 10 others to reduce oil intake by 10 per cent.

On Monday, the prime minister nominated 10 persons from different walks of life, including Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, businessman Anand Mahindra and actor Mohanlal, to help fight obesity.

Dr Neeraj Nischal, an additional professor in the department of medicine at AIIMS-Delhi, said excessive body weight leads to joint problems, sleep-related disorders and mental health issues like depression and low self-esteem.

Lifestyle factors such as poor diet, and lack of physical activity, play a significant role in developing obesity, he said.

Though edible oils rich in unsaturated fats are thought to be beneficial in supporting heart health and metabolism when consumed in moderation, "even healthy oils are very calorie-dense", the doctor said.

"If we overconsume them thinking they are healthy, it can lead to excess calorie intake, causing obesity," the doctor said. "So to prevent obesity, it is essential to use oils in moderation and look for healthier options." Dr Pradeep Kumar Jain, the principal director and head of the department of bariatric and MIS at Fortis Hospital in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh, said that since oil contains maximum energy per gram compared to carbohydrates and protein, it is also responsible for obesity if taken in large amount.

"Obesity is prevalent in nearly 40 per cent of the Indian population. Obesity is higher in south India and among men," he said, adding that the primary approach to managing obesity is through lifestyle modifications, which include adopting a healthy diet.

The prime minister's proposal to reduce edible oil consumption by 10 per cent is a positive step toward combating obesity, said Dr Praveen Chandra, the chairman of the cardiology department at Medanta.

Oils should be kept to a minimum to get the least calories, he said and elaborated that the traditional Indian diet aligns with this concept -- avoiding fried foods and limiting oil.

"Recommended safe limit as per calorie intake is five to six teaspoons (200-240 calories) of oil per day for women while men should consume 6-7 teaspoons 240-280 calories. An epidemiological study conducted in India in 2023, the prevalence of obesity stands at approximately 13.85 per cent and abdominal obesity 57 per cent," Dr Chandra said.

Dr Piyush Ranjan, the vice chairman of the gastroenterology department at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, termed the prime minister's remarks a very welcome statement. "If people adopt this in their daily life, it will go a long way in prevention of non-communicable diseases," he said.

"Incidence of obesity and diabetes are increasing and these conditions cause cardiovascular and liver diseases. The call for adopting healthy eating habits and exercise in our daily life will lead to a reduction in obesity and allied conditions, the doctor said.

Dr Rima Dada, a professor at AIIMS, said oil intake should be less than 30 per cent of calorie contribution to total energy intake.

"Obesity is increasing both in urban and rural areas. Modern diets, consisting of highly refined carbohydrates, large amounts of fried foods, and processed foods with very little pulses, grains, fruits, and vegetables, are contributing to this obesity epidemic," she said.

The doctor also blamed poor sleep hygiene, high levels of stress and a sedentary lifestyle for the rise in the incidence of obesity.

"Stress also leads to emotional eating. This has been greatly aggravated by eating fast food which is rich in trans fat, salt and sugar. This is a highly inflammatory diet and regular consumption leads to obesity and increases the risk of development of certain cancers," Dr Dada said.

Yoga also plays an important role in combating obesity and promoting overall well-being, the doctor said.

Dr Vivek Bindal, the head of department in the Institute of Bariatric, Minimal Access and Robotic Surgery at Vaishali's Max Super Speciality Hospital thanked Prime Minister Modi for addressing "the important public health problem of obesity".

"Reducing edible oil consumption can help in addressing obesity. It is a part of a broader strategy focusing on overall balanced nutrition and active lifestyles," he said. PTI PLB NSD NSD