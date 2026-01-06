Experts call for coordinated effort to secure UNESCO recognition for Muziris heritage project

Kochi, Jan 6 (PTI) Experts attending an international conference here on Tuesday emphasised the need for a collective effort to secure UNESCO recognition for the Muziris heritage project.

Participants at the International Spice Routes Conference highlighted the importance of coordinated action, according to a statement issued here.

During panel discussions, they underscored the role of diplomatic cooperation with countries worldwide that have historical ties to Muziris.

Former Chief Secretary and Chairperson of the Kochi Biennale Foundation, Venu V, and Dr Rima Hooja, President of the International Council for Monuments and Sites (ICOMOS), India, took part in the discussions.

Dr Hooja cited substantial evidence of the ancient port’s links to regions across the world, stressing the need to create and present a network of Muziris heritage sites.

She called for leveraging these international connections and suggested developing diplomatic ties with relevant countries in collaboration with the union government, regardless of their size.

Venu V also stressed the importance of the central government’s support for such initiatives.

He recommended that the tourism department send a summary of the summit discussions directly to the Union Ministries of Culture and Tourism and ensure regular follow-up.

He further noted that India is now following in China’s footsteps in seeking UNESCO heritage recognition and advocated increased funding for heritage projects, the statement added.

The Muziris heritage project is one of India’s largest conservation initiatives, with the state and central governments, along with UNESCO support, working to preserve a culture over 3,000 years old.

The heritage region stretches from North Paravur in Ernakulam to Kodungallur in Thrissur. Muziris was an active port on India's west coast as early as the 1st century BCE, according to the state tourism website.