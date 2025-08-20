Experts call for stronger digital infrastructure amid 'growing' cyber threats from China, Pakistan

Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Cybersecurity experts have cautioned against "growing intrusions" from China and Pakistan and recommended that the country urgently strengthen its digital infrastructure.

The experts participated in a three-day seminar to deliberate on issues related to cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, genome mapping, genealogical databases, and forensic justice at the Uttar Pradesh Institute of Forensic Sciences (UPSIFS) here.

At the event that concluded on Wednesday, the experts likened the cyber kill chain to a “Raktabeej” and called for coordinated global action to dismantle it.

Maharashtra Principal Secretary Brajesh Singh highlighted that even small incidents can trigger massive disruptions, citing the Hezbollah pager attack and the malware strike that shut down the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust -- India’s largest port -- for three months.

He stressed that cybercrime cannot be countered by traditional policing, as its modular chain -- reconnaissance, weaponisation, delivery, and exploitation -- requires international cooperation, noting that breaking the ransomware group Lockbit took the combined efforts of 11 countries.

Singh called for real-time crisis mapping, chain-of-custody protocols for digital evidence, tracking illicit money flows through blockchain and wallets, seizing criminal infrastructure, and swift victim assistance.

He praised the RBI’s cyber framework, emphasised digital sovereignty, and noted that cybersecurity “is like agriculture—it cannot be imported, it must be cultivated within the country.” Joining virtually from Australia, cyber expert Robbie Abraham traced the evolution of cyberattacks -- from worms like “I Love You” (causing USD 8.7 billion in losses) and Conficker (USD 9 billion across 190 countries) to modern ransomware and phishing-based intrusions targeting browsing data, crypto wallets, and confidential information.

He stressed preventive measures such as regular security training, MFA, antivirus use, and heightened caution with emails and messages.

While cyber expert Vivek Sood further discussed advanced security management in the global supply chain, Australia’s Shantanu Bhattacharya explained how mixed DNA analysis using advanced algorithms aids pattern recognition and separation of victim and accused profiles, citing the Nirbhaya and Gudia rape cases.

Dr. Madhusudan Reddy Nandineni from the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (Hyderabad) presented insights on next-generation sequencing, rapid DNA, and portable forensic devices.

The Executive Director of Project 39A (NALSAR, Hyderabad) stressed strengthening national forensic labs and educating judges and lawyers to effectively interpret scientific evidence.

UPSIFS founding director G K Goswami said forensic science carries ethical responsibility.

"Our effort should be that no innocent is punished, even if many guilty go free. Justice is only possible when evidence is irrefutable and unbiased," he said. PTI ABN RHL