Experts call for stronger youth role in combating climate change

Bhubaneswar, Nov 24 (PTI) Climate activists and environmental leaders at the Dharitri Youth Conclave-2025 on Monday appealed to youth to take a proactive role in combating climate change.

The fifth edition of the annual event, which saw the participation of hundreds of students, climate advocates and environmental experts, was focused on climate change and the crucial role of youth in shaping a sustainable future.

Speaking at the event, British Deputy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming emphasised the power of youth saying, "The future of climate resilience lies in the hands of the younger generation." Purnima Devi Barman, a renowned conservationist of greater adjutant stork, highlighted how grassroots efforts can drive lasting change.

"Meaningful environmental change starts with personal responsibility. We must all contribute to safeguarding our planet," said Tathagata Satpathy, former MP and editor of Dharitri, an Odia daily.

Adyasha Satpathy, CEO of Dharitri, highlighted the importance of grassroots initiatives and the Dharitri Climate Grant in supporting emerging climate leaders.