Experts call for urgent action on men's mental health issues

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Men accounted for 72 per cent of suicides committed in India in 2022. This data from the National Crime Records Bureau has experts raising concerns about the rising mental health issues in men, which they say are largely overlooked.

Men are often conditioned to suppress vulnerability, leading to silent suffering and in many cases devastating consequences, said Jyoti Kapoor, founder-director and senior psychiatrist at Manasthali.

"Understanding and supporting men's mental health has never been more critical. We must normalise mental health conversations, provide accessible therapy resources and foster environments that encourage emotional expression without judgment, both at home and workplace," Dr Kapoor said.

The incidents of atrocities against men -- ranging from false accusations and emotional abuse to domestic violence and legal harassment -- not only cause significant psychological trauma but also reflect a deeper, systemic neglect of male emotional well-being.

A study conducted in rural Haryana further revealed that 52.4 per cent of married men reported experiencing gender-based violence, often without access to legal recourse or psychological support.

Societal narratives continue to overlook the pain of men and the need of the hour is urgent reforms, including gender-inclusive mental health policies, safe spaces for emotional expression, and the dismantling of harmful stereotypes that discourage vulnerability in men.

Dr Shweta Sharma, General Secretary of the Indian Association of Clinical Psychologists and Founder of Mansa Global Foundation for Mental Health, said, "Men who experience violence or are wrongfully accused often suffer in silence, fearing ridicule or disbelief. These experiences not only impact their mental health but also distort their sense of identity, purpose and safety. In therapy, we frequently see how unacknowledged trauma in men can manifest as withdrawal, aggression, substance use or suicidal ideation." The issue is further compounded by a lack of legal safeguards, said Dr Preeti Singh, Senior Consultant Clinical Psychologist, Seamless Minds Clinic and Paras Health.

A 2013-14 study found that 53.2 per cent of rape charges filed during that period were false, sparking concern among psychologists and legal experts alike about the psychological toll on the falsely accused, she said.

The fallout often includes clinical depression, anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, and long-term emotional trauma.

"These are the silent stories that rarely make it out -- men suffering alone, carrying a burden that is becoming unbearable. The system must become gender-neutral, fair and emotionally intelligent. Let's stop numbing men's pain with silence or stereotypes -- check in, talk to them and remind them that strength can look like vulnerability," said Dr Preeti Singh.