Experts emphasise innovation in education system, to make UP developed by 2047

Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Experts on Thursday emphasised the innovation in Uttar Pradesh's education system and technological interventions, to make the state developed by 2047.

A state-level conference on "Innovation in education, the foundation of progress - Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047" was organised at Yojana Bhawan, Lucknow, an official statement issued here said.

The conference included discussions on the future of the state’s education system, capacity building for teachers, the use of new technologies, improving foundational learning outcomes, and the state's role in the vision of Viskit Bharat 2047, it said.

The recent reforms in the state’s education system are now showing a solid impact on the ground, whether through smart classrooms, e-learning resources, or digital facilities for teacher training, it said.

Additional Chief Secretary Parthasarathi Sen Sharma said that to fulfil the dream of a developed Uttar Pradesh, education must be reorganised based on transparency, quality, equal opportunity, and innovation.

He said that teacher training, global-level teaching methods, and improving core learning outcomes are the main pillars of the education reform journey.

Director General of School Education Monika Rani said that this is an era where technological interventions, digital content, skill-based teaching, and international exposure have become essential elements of the education system.

She said that if this pace of innovation continues, UP will become the country's leading education model in the coming years.

A special feature of the conference was the presence of representatives from several prestigious institutions working in the fields of educational innovation and foundational learning.

These included representatives and CEOs from United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF), the Language and Learning Foundation, Bharti Airtel Foundation, Pratham Education Foundation, Central Square Foundation, Educate Girls Foundation, the Centre for Civil Society, and Nelco (Tata Group), the statement said. PTI ABN ABN SHS SHS