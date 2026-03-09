Experts emphasise integration of 112 emergency number with ambulance, hospitals

New Delhi, Mar 9 (PTI) Public health experts, clinicians, administrators and representatives from state governments on Monday called for strengthening pre-hospital emergency response systems, integration of the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with ambulance services and hospitals to ensure timely response and effective patient management.

At a post-Budget webinar breakout session on "Strengthening of Emergency and Trauma Care Centres", experts noted that India faces a significant burden of emergency medical conditions including road traffic injuries, heart attacks, strokes, poisonings, burns, snake bites and the likes which require timely intervention within the "golden hour" to prevent deaths and long-term disability.

Experts noted that emergency cases account for a substantial proportion of hospital visits and admissions, while emergency beds constitute only a small share of total hospital bed capacity in many district hospitals, highlighting the need for strengthening emergency care infrastructure and systems.

The discussion also highlighted the role of implementation research and data-driven approaches in identifying gaps and improving emergency care systems at the district level.

During the session, discussions focused on strengthening pre-hospital emergency response systems, integration of the 112 Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) with ambulance services and hospitals to ensure timely response and effective patient management.

Participants also emphasised the need for better coordination among emergency services and for strengthening the operational capacities of emergency response systems.

Panellists also deliberated on the need to strengthen infrastructure at district hospitals by transforming existing casualty wards into fully functional emergency care departments with triage areas, resuscitation facilities, ambulance bays, diagnostics and emergency operation theatres.

Rapid construction of emergency and trauma care centres and procurement of essential equipment were also discussed. The importance of improving facility readiness and strengthening clinical governance to ensure quality emergency care services was also highlighted.

The webinar also emphasised the importance of digital integration and data systems, including the development of state trauma registries and their integration with the National Trauma Registry, as well as improved use of digital platforms for monitoring trauma cases and strengthening evidence-based policy decisions.

The participants also discussed the growing role of digital technologies and real-time monitoring systems in improving emergency response and patient care.

The session also highlighted state-level innovations in emergency medical transport systems and the potential of data-driven planning to optimise ambulance deployment and reduce response times.

The government announced a major initiative to strengthen emergency healthcare services across the country in the Union Budget 2026-27.

As highlighted in paragraph 88 of the Budget, emergencies often expose families, particularly the poor and the vulnerable, to unexpected health expenditure. To address this challenge, the government has proposed to strengthen and increase emergency and trauma care capacities by 50 per cent in district hospitals by establishing emergency and trauma care centres.

The session brought together policymakers, public health experts, clinicians, administrators and representatives from state governments and other stakeholders to deliberate on strategies for strengthening emergency and trauma care systems and ensuring effective implementation of the Budget announcement.

The session was moderated by Dr V K Paul, member, NITI Aayog, and deliberated by the other 18 panellists. It was attended by a large number of participants through webinar mode and through YouTube links.

In his concluding remarks, Dr Paul emphasised that strengthening emergency and trauma care at the district level requires a systematic and outcome-oriented approach that goes beyond infrastructure to focus on performance and service delivery.

He highlighted the importance of monitoring key indicators to improve response and treatment for time-sensitive emergencies.

He also stressed the need for greater convergence across hospital systems, ambulance networks and government programmes, supported by digital technologies and real-time monitoring.

Emphasising the critical role of human resources, he called for continued skilling and upskilling of emergency care personnel to build a strong and responsive emergency care system. PTI PLB KSS KSS