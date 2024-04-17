Experts endorse cryolipolysis technology for morbidly obese people

New Delhi, Apr 17 (PTI) People suffering from morbid obesity with resistant fat can now resort to Cryolipolysis technology that freezes and eliminates fat cells, with experts endorsing this non-invasive procedure as an effective alternative to liposuction.

This FDA-approved CoolSculpting procedure is ideal for busy individuals looking for permanent fat reduction, they said.

Dr Abhishek Omchery, a dermatologist, highlights the precision and effectiveness of CoolSculpting, emphasising, "It's not a magic solution for weight loss but a targeted tool for stubborn fat. CoolSculpting is ideal for those near their goal weight but struggling with specific bulges.

Utilising Cryolipolysis technology, CoolSculpting safely freezes and eliminates fat cells in areas like the abdomen, thighs, arms, and chin, providing a safe and effective alternative to liposuction, especially for individuals with morbid obesity." CoolSculpting isn't just another fad diet or quick-fix solution, Dr Omchery said.

"It utilises a groundbreaking technology called Cryolipolysis. Imagine freezing stubborn fat cells and eliminating them permanently. For those with morbid obesity, who may not be medically suitable for invasive surgery, CoolSculpting becomes a non-surgical lifeline for them," he said.

Dr Omchery highlighted one of his successful cases.

One of his patients Ritu (name changed) had been battling morbid obesity for years, he said.

Despite her dedication to a healthy diet and exercise regimen, stubborn pockets of fat remained, impacting her confidence and overall well-being, he said.

Traditional liposuction wasn't an option due to the potential health risks.

"We strategically targeted specific areas such as Ritu's abdomen, thighs, arms, and chin using the CoolSculpting applicator. The procedure itself was non-invasive and involved minimal discomfort. To Ritu's delight, she witnessed a remarkable 20-25 per cent reduction in fat in those targeted areas," he said.

The results were permanent with no scalpels and relatively shorter recovery time.

Dr Omchery explains that CoolSculpting wasn't just about aesthetics for Ritu. It was about regaining control and feeling confident in her own skin.

The demand for non-surgical fat reduction procedures is exploding worldwide.

Dr Vivek Gupta, a plastic surgeon, echoed the importance of CoolSculpting beyond aesthetics, explaining, "Many people with morbid obesity struggle with significant pockets of fat that can contribute to health issues. CoolSculpting provides a targeted approach to address these concerns, helping patients achieve a sculpted physique without the risks associated with surgery." Dr Gupta further emphasised the convenience factor for busy individuals, stating, "For those seeking permanent fat reduction, CoolSculpting is a game-changer. Its non-invasive nature and minimal downtime make it a practical and accessible option." PTI PLB MNK MNK