Experts hail Budget focus on medical tourism, patient-centric ecosystem

New Delhi, Feb 2 (PTI) The Union Budget 2025-26 has been widely hailed by healthcare and industry experts for its focus on creating a patient-centric ecosystem and besides a renewed push for medical tourism backed by easier visa norms, which they said will reinforce India's reputation as a global healthcare hub.

Presenting the budget on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that medical tourism and 'Heal in India' will be promoted in partnership with the private sector. It will be backed up by capacity building and easier visa norms, she said.

Also, broadband connectivity will be provided to all government healthcare centres, she stated.

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) Chairperson Pavan Choudary lauded the announcements, saying simplifying visa procedures for medical tourists is a timely priority to cope with the shocks that current geo-politics, especially with respect to Bangladesh, has given to medical tourism market.

"Overall this cross-border flow of patients and healers will expand the market and create more proficient healthcare workers," he said.

The government's initiatives, including the establishment of five major skill development centers, would help meet the target of 300,000 healthcare workers India aims to export annually, he stated.

Asian Hospital's Chairman and Managing Director Dr N K Pandey said that creating a new healthcare economy needs a right policy push, and the Union Budget has paid serious attention to infrastructure development, capacity building, digital health, tech-enabled services, and medical tourism.

"The boost to medical tourism through easier visa norms will attract international patients, reinforcing India's reputation as a global healthcare hub," he said.

These initiatives, coupled with broadband connectivity to PHCs, will also drive digital healthcare adoption, Dr Pandey said.

Anup Mehra, DGM Finance, PSRI Hospital said the healthcare sector has been accorded a priority in the budget 2025-26.

The Medical Travel Value (Medical Tourism) has emerged as a main revenue earner for the sector and the country, Mehta said. "The renewed push for medical tourism, backed by easier visa norms, will also bring significant economic benefits." Aakash Healthcare Managing Director Dr Aashish Chaudhry said the Union Budget presented a progressive vision for strengthening India's healthcare system. Capacity building is the most crucial aspect to create a new healthcare ecosystem, he said.

Furthermore, the push for broadband connectivity to Primary Health Centers (PHCs) under the BharatNet project will boost telemedicine and digital health services, Dr Chaudhry said.

TrioTree Technologies Founder and CEO Surjeet Thakur said the commitment to 'Heal in India' and medical tourism promotion is promising.

If complemented by robust digital healthcare policies and strategic private-sector collaboration, this could position India as one of the global leaders in healthcare innovation, he said.

"While these investments are a welcome move, leveraging AI and digital innovations in hospital management, diagnostics, and patient care will be essential to truly modernize India's healthcare system. We look forward to policies that encourage the adoption of AI-driven solutions to complement these infrastructure enhancements, ensuring a more accessible and data-driven healthcare ecosystem for all," Thakur stated.

Dr Aakaar Kapoor, CEO, City X-Ray and Scan Clinic, pointed out that the expansion of telemedicine infrastructure through broadband connectivity at PHCs will significantly enhance digital diagnostics and AI-driven radiology services. A well-implemented PPP model in diagnostics could accelerate last-mile healthcare delivery.

"We also hope to see further steps encouraging indigenous manufacturing of imaging and laboratory equipment to support long-term industry growth," Kapoor said.