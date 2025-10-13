Experts highlight growing relevance of homoeopathy in psychiatric emergencies

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Experts, researchers, and practitioners in the field of homoeopathy and mental health focused on the growing relevance of this system of medicine in psychiatric emergencies at the National Homoeopathy Conference held in Kottayam.

They also explored innovative research and integrative approaches to mental health care.

The conference was organised on the occasion of World Mental Health Day, which is marked on October 10, by the National Homoeopathy Research Institute in Mental Health (NHRIMH), Kottayam, an apex institution under the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH), Ministry of AYUSH.

The event was held on October 10 and 11 on the central theme 'Access to Services - Mental Health in Catastrophes and Emergencies'.

The inaugural session on integrative mental healthcare in disaster and emergency settings saw the participation of key dignitaries and experts from across the country.

Dr Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH, addressed the gathering virtually. He emphasised the need for integrating homoeopathy into psycho-social care frameworks, particularly in post-disaster rehabilitation and resilience-building, based on robust research evidence, the Ayush ministry said in a statement.

Kottayam District Collector Chetan Kumar Meena appreciated the ongoing efforts of NHRIMH in advancing integrative mental health care and highlighted the importance of incorporating homoeopathy into disaster response strategies to ensure wider accessibility of mental health services.

Dr Debadatta Nayak, Assistant Director (H) and Officer-in-Charge, NHRIMH, Kottayam, underlined the global relevance of the conference theme and the urgent need to strengthen accessible mental health services in disaster and emergency contexts.

The conference reaffirmed the need for evidence-based, integrative, and accessible mental health services, and underscored the valuable role of Homoeopathy as a complementary component in psychosocial and disaster mental health frameworks.