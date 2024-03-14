Experts lay stress on early screening, awareness for combating chronic kidney disease

New Delhi, Mar 14 (PTI) Early detection and screening, coupled with awareness on preventive lifestyle habits, is key for kidney health, experts said at the Kidney Care Summit 2024.

The virtual summit was organised by the Integrated Health and Wellbeing Council on Wednesday and supported by RG Hospitals to promote awareness and educate people on the imperative role that kidney health plays in the overall wellbeing of individuals and communities.

Discussing about kidney stones as a major risk factor for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), Dr Manish Singla, chief urologist, RG Hospital, Delhi, cleared many myths and misconceptions related to kidney stones and said "patient counselling, along with initiating a multi-disciplinary approach in managing the disease, can ensure better health outcomes for individuals".

In India, nearly 58 lakh people die every year from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) that include different kinds of kidney ailments as well. Several studies have estimated that the number of new patients diagnosed with End Stage Kidney Disease (ESKD) in India is also more than one lakh per year and kidney diseases exert significant pressure on the out-of-pocket expenditure incurred by a majority of the patients.

Taking part in the inaugural session titled "Overview of Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) in India: Current Challenges and Future Directions", Dr Urvashi Prasad, Director, Office of Vice Chairman, NITI Aayog, observed that public-private partnerships can provide better opportunities for integrated kidney health management, instead of working in silos.

She further elaborated that "focusing on prevention is indeed crucial, especially in large populations where the burden on healthcare systems can be overwhelming and hence, prevention can play a key role in bringing down sheer numbers as well as the cost involved".

According to the experts, lifestyle-related conditions, such as obesity, high stress levels and inadequate sleep, can also have negative effects on kidney health. Many of these factors can be avoided through the adoption of a healthier and more active lifestyle, which can lead to sustainable improvements.

In keeping with the theme of the World Kidney Day 2024 -- "Kidney Health for All, Advancing Equitable Access to Care and Optimal Medication Practice" -- the summit saw fruitful discussions on accessibility and affordability in innovative kidney care and management as well as strategies for bridging regional inequality in kidney care in the country.

Commencing the summit, Kamal Narayan, CEO of the IHW Council, said, "In addressing kidney ailments, prioritising prevention over treatment through healthy lifestyle choices is paramount. Nonetheless, it is equally crucial to create a supportive and enabling environment for chronic kidney patients and their caregivers, while also guaranteeing accessible and affordable kidney care that leaves no one behind." Over the last few years, there has been a steady rise in the incidence of CKD in India. This increase can be attributed to factors, such as rising life expectancy and the prevalence of lifestyle-related illnesses. The estimated prevalence of CKD stands at around 800 cases per one-lakh population, the experts said.

Avinash Ojha, MD and CEO of the RG Hospitals Group, observed that technological advancements and the use of artificial intelligence can ensure better health outcomes and a shortened "diagnosis to treatment cycle" for patients. PTI PLB RC