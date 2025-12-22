Experts push for people-centric use of AI at MICA event ahead of India AI Impact Summit-2026

New Delhi/Ahmedabad, Dec 22 (PTI) Experts, policymakers, and industry leaders deliberated on how India can shape an AI future that is ethical, accessible and grounded in human values at a pre-summit event of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, which will be hosted in the national capital in February.

The event -- "Empowering People with Responsible AI: Skills, Trust, and Access" -- was held by Mudra Institute of Communications Ahmedabad (MICA) -- The School of Ideas on Sunday.

Designed in a TEDx-style format, the programme brought together policymakers, experts, industry leaders, technologists, academics and creative professionals.

The discussions aligned with the broader themes of the upcoming India AI Impact Summit, including human capital, inclusion, safe and trusted AI, democratising AI resources and AI for social and economic development.

Delivering the welcome address, Jaya Deshmukh, the director and CEO of MICA, said the conversation around AI often swings between two extremes -- fear of human displacement and uncritical technological optimism.

"There is a great deal of hype around whether AI poses an existential threat to humans, and equally strong claims that technology will change the world and solve every problem we face.

"Somewhere between these narratives lies the question of how truth emerges, how it is created, and how we use it responsibly. That is the spirit of this conversation," she said.

Deshmukh said MICA's role as an institution goes beyond skill creation to engaging with ideas around communication, creativity, culture and community.

"It requires educators to discuss issues we do not usually talk about, to rethink curriculum and to understand that it is human relationships that unlock value. Technology matters, but what matters more is how we use it," she added.

The event also featured an engaging discussion between Deshmukh and Vilas Dhar, the president of the Patrick J McGovern Foundation, who was the guest of honour at the event.

Reflecting on dignity, productivity and the human impact of AI, Dhar said, "The future of AI will not be determined only in laboratories or scientific institutions. It will be shaped in rooms like this, where people come together to share their experiences, their fears and their hopes for what the future might look like." The programme included 11 short talks across policy, rights, marketing, creativity, skills and workforce readiness, followed by moderated question and answer sessions. The speakers included Avinash Dadhich, the founding director of Dhirubhai Ambani University School of Law, who spoke on rights in an algorithm-driven society, and Adwait Mardikar, the founder of snappin.ai, who addressed ethical AI in customer engagement.

Industry perspectives were shared by Ganga Ganapathi of Publicis Sapient and Vivek Ganotra of Sentisum, while creative viewpoints came from filmmakers and storytellers, including Shekhar Kapur, Siok Siok Tan and Harmony Siganporia.

In his address, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur reflected on identity, creativity and narrative in the age of AI.

"AI forces us to ask a fundamental question: who am I? Our sense of individuality is constantly in conflict with nature, and we must confront that uncertainty. In the AI world, the starting point is acknowledging that we do not know everything," he said.

Kapur also noted the need for India to develop its own narrative around AI.

"We often view AI from a Western perspective. In India, we have technology and innovation, but we also need storytelling. The only way we perceive the universe is through stories. That is how meaning is created," he added. PTI PLB NSD NSD NSD