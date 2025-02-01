Experts say govt decision to set up daycare cancer centres will make care accessible, affordable

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Health experts Saturday hailed the Central government's announcement of setting up daycare cancer centres at all district hospitals in the next three years, saying this will make treatment of the disease more affordable and accessible, particularly for the economically weak.

They also lauded the government's decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs and medicines for treating cancer, rare diseases and chronic diseases fully exempted from basic customs duty (BCD).

Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, the chief of Dr B R Ambedkar Institute Rotary Cancer Hospital, at AIIMS-Delhi, said patient-centric care coming for the "first time from the policymakers so strongly is a boon for cancer patient care in India".

Underlining that cancer drains patients and their families physically, emotionally, psychologically and in most cases financially, she stressed that there should be uniformity in cancer care. Delivery of quality care and treatment should also be ensured, the doctor said.

"When we are planning to open 200 daycare cancer centres in 2025-26 itself, besides making cancer treatment accessible and affordable we also have to give emphasis on the quality and ensure that it is as best as possible as it is in the tertiary centres," Dr Bhatnagar said.

On the government's decision to exempt BCD on 36 life-saving drugs, she said this will benefit humanity.

Dr Girdhar Gyani, the director general of the Association of Healthcare Providers India said the decision to set up cancer daycare centres will enable timely diagnosis and treatment, particularly benefiting the underserved regions.

Dr D S Rana, Chairman-Trust Board, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said the move "will prove to be a paradigm shift in cancer treatment of villagers and rural cancer patients". Adding 10,000 medical seats is also a welcome step to bridge the gap in trained medical professionals, the doctor said.

Pavan Choudary, Chairman of the Medical Technology Association of India, said daycare cancer centres were much needed as chemotherapy cannot be administered at home because of the potential risks.

"Also, simplifying visa procedures for medical tourists is a timely priority to cope with the shocks that current geopolitics especially with respect to Bangladesh, has given to our medical tourism market. Overall this cross-border flow of patients and healers will expand the market and create more proficient healthcare workers," he said.

Probal Ghosal, the chairman, director and co-founder of Ujala Cygnus Group of Hospitals hailed the establishment of daycare cancer centres in district hospitals and the decision to exempt basic customs duty on 36 life-saving drugs.

"These measures are essential in alleviating the financial burden faced by patients battling cancer, rare diseases, and chronic conditions," he said.

Moreover, the focus on rural healthcare infrastructure will improve digital health services, such as telemedicine and remote consultations, reaching even the most remote areas, Ghoshal added.

Chairman of Medical Oncology at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital Dr Shyam Agarwal said, "Every year nearly 300 newly trained medical oncologists DNB and DM are coming out of government and private medical colleges. These daycare centres will provide facilities for chemotherapy/immunotherapy and daycare operations for a variety of cancers." "Moreover, additional trained surgical and radiation oncology staff will be needed for these centres. These will provide easily accessible and affordable cancer care to poor patients," he said.

Statistics indicate that head and neck cancers, breast cancer, and gynaecological cancers account for nearly 70 per cent of the cancer burden in India, said Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, the director of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospital here. "For a majority of these cases, first-line chemotherapy can be effectively administered at well-equipped daycare centres with proper training and support." "Enabling daycare centres to administer first-line chemotherapy is a major step forward in expanding accessible cancer care," he stated.

D S Negi, the CEO of Rajiv Gandhi Cancer Institute and Research Centre said the addition of 200 cancer daycare centres will make cancer treatment more affordable and accessible.

He hailed the decision to make 36 lifesaving drugs BDC-free and added that the proposal of providing broadband connectivity to primary healthcare centres will enhance the adoption of modern technology, benefiting patients widely, Negi stated.

Abhishek Kapoor, the CEO of Regency Health said the focus on expanding broadband connectivity in rural primary health centres will revolutionize digital healthcare access, fostering telemedicine and improving care delivery in remote areas.

Furthermore, the addition of 10,000 medical seats this year with a target of 75,000 more in the next five years, coupled with the establishment of 200 cancer centres, directly addresses the critical shortages in healthcare professionals and the urgent need for accessible cancer care, he said.

Dr Ashutosh Raghuvanshi, MD and CEO of Fortis Healthcare, said "We are grateful that the government has announced several initiatives to strengthen health infrastructure in PPP mode, expanding medical education and reducing cancer care costs." "We also appreciate the focus on medical tourism through 'Heal in India,' making India a more accessible destination for global patients. Additionally, the exemption of BCD on 36 life-saving drugs, 37 more medicines, and 13 new patient assistance programmes will improve affordability and accessibility for critical treatments," he added.

Dr Jyoti Kapoor, Founder and Director of Manasthali Wellness said the announcements, with a focus on making healthcare more affordable and comprehensive, mark a pivotal moment in the country's journey towards accessible and high-quality care for all.