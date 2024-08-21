Experts sent to six high-risk glacial lakes in Arunachal to assess GLOF risk

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Two teams of experts have been sent to six high-risk glacial lakes in Arunachal Pradesh for the first time to assess the possibility of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOF) and the ways to access these water bodies for mitigation measures, official sources said.

The two lakes are located in the high altitude areas of Tawang and Dibang Valley districts -- more than 11,000 feet above sea level, they said.

The teams will cover three high-risk glacial lakes each in Tawang and Dibang Valley out of the 27 high-risk lakes situated in five districts of Arunachal Pradesh as identified by the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The team in Tawang, led by Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang, left on August 19 to study the lake in Mago area in Thingbu circle, the sources said.

It will also cover two more lakes in Jang and Zemithang sub-divisions during the expedition, they added.

The other team, led by Dibang Valley District Disaster Management Officer Kabang Lego, left Anini to study two glacial lakes in Mipi circle which have been classified as 'C' (low risk) by the NDMA and have the potential to create GLOF.

According to the official sources, the expedition will likely take 12 days to complete the study on the first two lakes. Thereafter, the team will proceed to a high-risk glacial lake classified as 'A' (high risk) in Etalin circle, sources said.

The teams, comprising experts from the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure, will carry out detailed studies on the accessibility, geo coordinates, lake boundary, area, elevation, habitations and point location.

They will also analyse the land cover of the GLOF potential lakes to facilitate the Centre for Development of Advance Computing (C-DAC) and the Indian Meteorological Department to install automatic early warning systems and automatic weather stations respectively.

The installation of these devices will likely help in averting high intensity damage to the lives and properties downstream of the lakes.

The project is undertaken as a part of the initiatives undertaken by the NDMA after the catastrophic GLOF event in South Lhonak lake in Sikkim in October, 2023.

The NDMA, in collaboration with technical and research institutions of the country, has identified high-risk glacial lakes in the Himalayan region that could cause GLOF.

As many as 27 glacial lakes have been identified as high-risk in Arunachal Pradesh across five districts -- Tawang (6), Kurung Kumey (1), Shi Yomi(1), Dibang Valley (16) and Anjaw (3).

Considering the risk of these glacial lakes, it was suggested by the NDMA that there is an immediate need to take up measures to mitigate GLOF through installation of early warning systems, automatic weather stations, and other mitigation activities, the sources said.

The Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is the lead technical agency appointed by the NDMA for the purpose, they added. PTI ACB RPA