New Delhi: The festival of lights fills homes with joy, colour and celebration, but it also brings an unwelcome guest called pollution.

The combination of firecracker smoke, increased particulate matter and changing weather leads to a surge in respiratory issues, skin irritation, and fatigue.

Experts across the wellness and nutrition space shared how small changes in lifestyle, diet and environment can help you stay healthy through the festivities.

Nutrition plays a crucial role in protecting the body from pollution-related stress, they said.

Lavleen Kaur, chief dietitian and founder, Santushti Holistic Health and Diet Insight Academy, advised limiting outdoor exposure during peak hours and staying hydrated with herbal teas or tulsi-infused water.

"Including antioxidant-rich foods like amla, haldi milk, and ghee-roasted dry fruits helps flush out toxins and strengthen immunity," she said.

Air quality during Diwali can dip drastically, impacting even healthy individuals, experts highlighted.

Suresh Garg, CMD and founder, Zeon LifeSciences, recommended avoiding high-smoke crackers and using N95 masks when stepping outdoors.

He added, "Simple habits like consuming herbal infusions with turmeric, tulsi, or ginger can go a long way in supporting respiratory health." The festive season also challenges the body with excess indulgence and toxin exposure.

Functional nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and founder, iThrive, suggested boosting the intake of antioxidants through vitamin C-rich fruits, turmeric, and ginger. "Adequate sleep, hydration, and good ventilation are essential to help the body recover and detoxify naturally," she said.

To maintain lung health amid poor air quality, Aman Puri, founder, Steadfast Nutrition, recommended shifting workouts indoors.

"Practice yoga or breathing exercises at home, use air purifiers, and include foods like turmeric, mint, and cardamom that clear mucus and ease respiratory irritation," he said that besides air quality, festive noise can also affect well-being.

Yashna Garg, founder, Yugap Wellness, pointed out that "the constant noise can disturb sleep, which in turn reflects on our skin." She recommended creating a calm sleep environment using earplugs, blackout curtains, and natural, melatonin-based supplements to support overnight skin repair.

As the celebrations light up the skies, a few mindful choices from nutrition and rest to air quality management can help you safeguard your health and enjoy a radiant, pollution-free Diwali, experts said.