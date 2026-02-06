Experts stress evidence-based integration of Yoga, Naturopathy for holistic healthcare

Jhajjar (Hry), Feb 6 (PTI) Experts and researchers at the National Conference on Naturopathy have emphasised the importance of evidence-based integration of Yoga and Naturopathy in preventive, promotive and rehabilitative healthcare, a statement from Ayush ministry said on Friday.

The two-day conference, jointly organised by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) and the Central Council for Research in Yoga and Naturopathy (CCRYN), held here, concluded on Friday.

The main theme, 'Yoga and Naturopathy for a Stronger and Healthier You', while the sub-theme 'SamYog' aims to create a shared knowledge base for public health interventions through integration of Ayush systems with modern medicine, the statement said.

In a video message, Union Ayush Minister Prataprao Jadhav stated that improved health outcomes have been achieved through the integration of Ayush practices.

He reiterated the ministry's commitment to promoting research in traditional systems of medicine and enhancing public awareness.

In the inaugural session addressed by Monalisa Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, she stated that Yoga and Naturopathy complement each other.

Dash also expressed pride in the success of the International Day of Yoga, which was celebrated in 190 countries.

Referring to 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' as the core philosophy of Indian culture, she emphasised the need for a sustainable and integrative healthcare system.

An academic segment titled 'Yog Samyog' was centred on the theme 'Yoga Research: Past, Present and Future'. The sessions brought together leading experts to deliberate on scientific developments in Yoga, the statement read.

Dr Vishwas Mandalik, Director of Yoga Vidya Gurukul in Maharashtra, illustrated the benefits of Yoga Nidra for health issues such as obesity, spinal disorders and insomnia.

In his address, Dr Satish D Pathak, Assistant Director of Scientific Research at Kaivalyadhama, referring to his research, stated that diabetes is a rapidly increasing lifestyle disorder that can be managed effectively through early diagnosis, balanced lifestyle practices, yoga and natural therapies.

Amarendra Singh, Director (Yoga and Naturopathy), Ministry of Ayush and Additional In-Charge Director, National Institute of Naturopathy, highlighted the role of research, education, and public outreach in strengthening the scientific foundation of yoga and naturopathy, and ensuring their wider acceptance.

In another session, Dr Ramesh Bijlani, former professor, Department of Physiology, AIIMS, Delhi, highlighted the need for continuous, robust and scientifically validated research to further strengthen yoga's credibility and applicability.

A session chaired by Dr Jagdish Prasad included research presentations on women's health, lifestyle disorders, advancements in yoga therapy, and the neuro-physiological aspects of meditation and sleep, reflecting the growing integration of yoga with modern medical science.