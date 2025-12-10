Experts team visits Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to assess safety

Mathura, Dec 10 (PTI) A team of experts from the Delhi Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Roorkee on Wednesday inspected the Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan to assess the safety of incoming devotee traffic, officials said.

Dinesh Goswami, a member of a high-powered committee constituted by the Supreme Court for the management and smooth functioning of the temple, said the inspection was carried out as per the panel's directions.

The team examined the present arrangements and areas requiring improvement and will soon submit its report to the committee, he said.

Goswami said the committee aims to implement revised crowd-management measures before the New Year, when lakhs of devotees visit the temple.

Under the proposed plan, devotees will be guided through railings in a queue system, which will allow them to see the deity as they move towards the exit.

"The idea is to prevent overcrowding and eliminate the risk of jostling. This survey has been conducted to ensure a safer and more convenient experience for worshippers," Goswami said.

Experts from IIT Roorkee assessed the structural and movement dynamics of the premises, while ASI officials evaluated areas where strengthening and preservation work is required, he added. PTI COR CDN VN VN