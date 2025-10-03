Experts to conduct birds walks at Asola Bhatti sanctuary to mark Wildlife Week

New Delhi , 2 Oct (PTI) The Delhi forest and wildlife department will hold bird walks at the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary from October 3 to 8 as part of the Wildlife Week.

The walks, free of cost, will be led by experts to help the participants learn to identify different bird species. The first walk will begin on Friday morning and each session will last for around two hours, an official said.

The participants will also be taken through the butterfly park at the sanctuary to help them learn about butterflies and their ecological importance.

Wildlife Week activities commenced on October 1 with a sapling plantation drive, and a series of awareness events are scheduled to follow at the Asola sanctuary. PTI NSM ARI