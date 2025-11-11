Experts warn of rising cancer, respiratory risks as Delhi's air quality deteriorates

New Delhi, Nov 11 (PTI) Delhi's deteriorating air quality has health experts worried over the far-reaching and long-term health consequences of sustained exposure to polluted air. From increased cancer risk to weakening the body's immunity, the impact of air pollution extends far beyond respiratory ailments, they said.

The State of Global Air 2025 report warns that India recorded over two million deaths linked to toxic air in 2023. With PM2.5 concentrations in South Asia among the highest worldwide, experts describe it as a deepening environmental and human crisis.

Environment experts and policy-makers are of the view that India's pollution stems from multiple sources, with residential solid-fuel burning contributing around 30 per cent of the ambient PM2.5, with vehicles, coal-fired power plants, industrial emissions, and agricultural residue burning adding to the load.

In dense cities such as Delhi, traffic congestion and construction dust magnify exposure, they said.

"Delhi represents the sharp edge of India's air-pollution emergency," said Dr Rakesh K Chawla, the head of the department of respiratory medicine, sleep and interventional pulmonology at Jaipur Golden Hospital in Rohini.

He pointed out that each winter, particulate-matter levels soar to nearly 10 times the WHO safe limit. "After Diwali and crop-residue burning, the city sits under a lid of stagnant cold air that traps toxins." "This isn't just a seasonal inconvenience; it's a continuous assault on lungs that weakens immunity, worsens asthma, and accelerates chronic lung disease. Clean air must be treated as a basic right, not a luxury dependent on weather or wind," he said.

Dr Chawla added that short-term interventions have failed to deliver real relief. "From odd-even traffic schemes to cloud-seeding experiments, these are reactive, symbolic measures." What Delhi needs is sustained enforcement of emission norms, investment in electric public transport, and strict controls on construction and waste burning, he said, adding that without systemic change, every winter will replay the same public-health disaster.

Dr Charu Jora Goyal, a nuclear medicine physician and the founder and CEO of Scan4Health, said with the onset of winter and the festive season, air pollution emerges as one of the most potent carcinogens.

"Prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter, especially PM2.5 and PM10, is known to increase the risk of lung cancer even among non-smokers. These pollutants can enter the bloodstream and contribute to cancers of the bladder, breast, and other organs," Dr Goyal said.

Echoing similar concerns, Dr Mandeep Singh Malhotra, the director of surgical oncology at CK Birla Hospital, said, "Air pollution itself is carcinogenic. If a patient with pollution-related cancer continues to stay in a polluted environment, the treatment becomes less effective. Pollution increases cancer incidence, reduces treatment effectiveness, and makes already weak patients weaker." Apart from cancer, toxic air is also triggering a spike in breathing problems, eye irritation, and allergies.

Aman Puri, the founder of Steadfast Nutrition, said the ultra-fine particulate pollutants accumulate in the lungs, causing inflammation and limiting oxygen supply. Including antioxidant-rich foods, herbs, and spices like tulsi, turmeric, and ginger can help reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, he said.

"In already polluted environments, smoking multiplies the risk of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease," said Dr Aditya K. Chawla, a consultant at the Jaipur Golden Hospital.

"No drug can restore lung function once it is lost. The only effective defence is prevention; quit smoking, limit outdoor exposure during high-pollution days, and use clean fuels at home. Public awareness, early screening, and long-term policy enforcement are the pillars of respiratory protection." Dr Ashish Kumar, a senior manager at Zeon Lifesciences, emphasised that polluted air also worsens the existing condition of patients who are already undergoing treatment. Continued exposure to poor air significantly reduces the recovery and oxygen levels.

"Clean air is vital for optimal lung function, better treatment response, and overall respiratory health, emphasising the need for pollution control and preventive care," he added. PTI PLB NSD NSD