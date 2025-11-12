Experts warn of rising diabetes cases, call for preventive measures

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Health experts at a conference in Delhi on Wednesday warned that India is facing a worsening diabetes crisis and called for a stronger focus on prevention, early screening and equitable access to healthcare, a statement said.

Delivering the keynote address at an awareness conference on 'Prevention and Management of Diabetes' held in New Delhi ahead of World Diabetes Day, former Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said diabetes has become one of India's most pressing public health challenges, demanding urgent preventive action, the statement added.

"Diabetes has emerged as one of India's most pressing public health challenges, demanding urgent preventive action. India today stands on the brink of a metabolic health crisis," it quoted Bhushan as saying.

Bhushan said India has nearly 90 million adults living with diabetes, making it the second-largest diabetic nation in the world.

It further read that early detection, screening and adherence to treatment protocols are essential and both the state and central governments share the responsibility for enabling these measures.

Public health expert Anil Rajput said that diabetes can be delayed, controlled and even prevented through small and consistent lifestyle changes, the statement read.

"Diabetes can be delayed, controlled and even prevented through small, consistent and conscious choices. Our ancient wellness traditions remind us that prevention is the true foundation of good health," Rajput said.

He said practices such as Yoga, Surya Namaskar and Pranayama help improve insulin sensitivity, boost metabolism, reduce stress and bring mental calmness.

Speaking about diabetes among women, Dr. (Prof.) Ashok Kumar, Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Medical Sciences & Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, said gestational diabetes poses serious health risks to both mother and child, the statement said.

"Gestational diabetes, which can either develop during pregnancy or pre-exist, poses serious health risks to both mother and child," the statement quoted Dr. Kumar as saying.

The statement added that Dr. Kumar said diabetic mothers are more likely to experience hypertension and long-term cardiovascular risks, while their children face higher chances of developing Type 2 diabetes and metabolic syndrome later in life.

Calling for equitable access to diabetes care, Dr. Anuj Maheshwari, President Elect, Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI), said diabetes now cuts across all social and economic classes, the statement read.

"Diabetes mirrors our economic and demographic realities. What was once considered a disease of affluence now affects every class of society," the statement quoted Dr. Maheshwari as saying.

The statement added that Maheshwari said India has witnessed a twofold rise in diabetes cases over the past two decades, from 33 million in the 1990s to more than 100 million today, driven by urbanisation, processed food consumption and physical inactivity.

Dr. Shuchin Bajaj, Co-Lead, FICCI Task Force on Quality & Viability in Healthcare, said diabetes represents a major economic and social burden, the statement said. It added that Bajaj said collective action is needed to strengthen preventive healthcare, promote sustainable lifestyles and raise awareness about early intervention.

The statement further said the conference was attended by several medical professionals, including Dr. Rajesh Kesari, Dr. Mudit Sabharwal, Dr. Shalini Jaggi, Dr. Sanjiv Saxena, Dr. Dheeraj Kapoor, Dr. Pikee Saxena and Dr. Richa Chaturvedi, among others, who shared insights on diabetes prevention and management across age and gender groups.