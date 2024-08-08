Experts warn people against social media recipes for liver detoxifiers

Kochi: People should not rely on social media recipes for liver detoxifiers and should take early preventive lifestyle measures rather than relying on shortcuts, experts said.

Participating at the 32nd Annual Scientific Meeting of the Indian National Association for the Study of the Liver (INASL-2024) on the theme, 'Liver Facts and Myths - Transforming Liver Health,' in Kochi on Wednesday, liver disease experts presented multiple sessions outlining ways to improve liver health.

Giving up alcohol, maintaining a healthy weight, controlling sugar intake, exercising regularly, and adopting a balanced diet were some of the measures that have to be followed, experts said.

"Homemade recipes claimed on social media to be liver detoxifiers have no scientific validity. Many people use the term detox in modern times because it is associated with the ancient belief of cleansing the mind of toxic thoughts, but it is not possible to cleanse the liver through such shortcuts.

"The liver is perfectly capable of cleansing itself. It is more important to avoid intake of substances that damage the liver, such as alcohol," Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, chairman of Kerala State IMA Research Cell, was quoted in a release issued by the organisers.

As the largest organ in the body, the liver functions like a chemistry lab, efficiently sorting beneficial and harmful substances that enter the stomach, the release said.

It added that the early-stage liver disease often shows no symptoms.

Health experts at the convention highlighted the increasing prevalence of fatty liver disease due to alcohol consumption and unhealthy lifestyles, and advised people to take early preventive lifestyle measures rather than relying on shortcuts.

Dr Mathew Philip, president of the Indian Society of Gastroenterology (ISG) inaugurated the session.