Expired food found at Railways' Kerala caterer; firm fined Rs one lakh

Kochi, May 14 (PTI) Stale and expired food materials were found on Wednesday at one of the caterers supplying food to the Railways, prompting it to penalise the catering firm by slapping it with a fine of Rs one lakh.

The Railways said the caterer was fined for lapses in cleanliness standards and the IRCTC was advised to take stringent action against it.

The action followed news reports of stale and expired food material being found at the catering unit -- Brindavan Food Products -- contracted by the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) and Railways near Ernakulam station.

The reports also said that the caterer supplied food to the Vande Bharat trains as well.

According to a release issued by the Southern Railway, following the news reports, a high-level committee of senior officials was constituted to conduct an inquiry.

"The catering firm (M/s. Brindavan Food Products) has been penalised Rs 1,00,000 by Railway for lapses reported in cleanliness standards, and IRCTC has been advised to take stringent action," the release said.

There was no immediate reaction from Brindavan.

The release further said that while the catering unit had an FSSAI certification licence, the Kochi Corporation authorities claimed that it was operating without a commercial licence and did not have a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP).

"Meanwhile, IRCTC has stated that arrangements have been made to ensure uninterrupted and hygienic food supply to passengers of Mail/Express trains and major corrective steps are also being taken to maintain the standards of hygiene and food quality," it said.

Earlier in the day, a state health department official said that the catering was also found to be disposing of food and other waste into a nearby canal in violation of the rules.

Expired food was also stored at a nearby godown where the staff of the catering unit were staying, the official told reporters here.

He said that he got information regarding the unit on the previous night and based on that carried out an inspection on Wednesday morning.

The official said that since the unit was functioning without a corporation licence and in violation of the rules, it would be shut down and sealed.

The municipal councillor of the area told reporters that several warnings were given to the unit to not dispose waste into the canal and it was also fined for it, but there was no change in its activities.

"Yesterday, local residents called and told me that there was a bad smell coming from here and when I came here, I too felt the stink. I immediately informed the health authorities," he said.

He also alleged that boxes and glasses marked with the Vande Bharat logo meant to pack food were also found at the site. PTI HMP HMP KH