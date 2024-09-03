Expired food items, cosmetics worth Rs 1.25 crore seized in Thane district

Thane, Sep 3 (PTI) Police have seized expired food items, cosmetics and other products worth more than Rs 1.25 crore during a raid in Bhiwandi in the district, an official said on Tuesday.

The products were past their sell-by date and posed health risk to consumers, he said.

The raid was conducted at a warehouse at Sagar complex, Narpoli, on Monday.

Two employees of a private firm were allegedly found replacing expiry date stickers on the goods which were supposed to be destroyed, as per the official. The total value of the seized material was Rs 1,25,86,026, he said.

A First Information Report was registered against them under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) including 318(4) (cheating), 336 (3) (forgery), 275 (sale of noxious food or drink) ) and 3(5) (common intention). No arrest has been made yet.