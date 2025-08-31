'Expired' gelatin sticks used for mining found on banks of Nandini river in Nashik

Nashik, Aug 31 (PTI) Gelatin sticks used in mining operations were recovered from sacks thrown on the banks of Nandini river in Nashik district on Sunday, a police official said.

However, the validity of these gelatin sticks has expired and they pose no danger of exploding, the Mumbaik Naka police station official added.

"The sacks containing gelatin sticks were found during a cleaning and tree plantation drive by citizens and organizations working for rejuvenation of the river. A police team, along with Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) and dog squad, inspected the area," he said.

However, since gelatin sticks have been disposed of in this manner by flouting safety norms, a case will be filed and action will be taken against those involved, the official added. PTI COR BNM