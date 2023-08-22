Explain reasons for returning TNPSC chairman appointment file, DMK tells TN Guv

Chennai, Aug 22 (PTI) The DMK on Tuesday demanded an explanation from Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for returning the file on appointing a chairman for the Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) and claimed this action was unwarranted. DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi contended that the state government had recommended the name of the retired IPS officer C Sylendra Babu, who had served as Director General of Police, after due consideration and also taking into account his "unblemished record." "But the Governor had refused to clear the file," Bharathi said referring to Ravi sending back the file on the state’s nominee for the TNPSC chairman post, on Monday.

Further, he said the government picked this "honest former IPS official" in a bid to ensure social justice as inspired by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi. "The Governor has to explain the reason for not giving his approval," Bharathi told reporters here and condemned Ravi's decision.

He accused the Governor of politicising issues and said Ravi's assertion that the state universities were under no obligation to follow the common syllabus framed by the Tamil Nadu State Council for Higher Education (TNSCHE) was uncalled for. PTI JSP KH