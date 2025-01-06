Explainer: What is HMPV virus, its symptoms and treatment; check details

New Delhi: The Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) is a respiratory virus that typically causes mild to moderate flu-like symptoms.

Advertisment

The virus is most prevalent during the winter and early spring months and is primarily transmitted through direct contact with infected individuals or contaminated surfaces.

HMPV – New virus from China

China is experiencing a surge in infections of a respiratory virus, leading to reports of overcrowded hospitals, new monitoring measures, and public concerns about an outbreak.

Advertisment

The outbreak comes five years after the world was first alerted to the emergence of a novel coronavirus in Wuhan, China, which later turned into a global pandemic with seven million deaths reported.

HMPV symptoms

Common symptoms include cough, fever, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, and in some cases, wheezing or shortness of breath.

Advertisment

Some individuals, particularly the very young, elderly, or those with weakened immune systems, may experience more severe respiratory conditions such as pneumonia or bronchiolitis.

HMPV belongs to the same Pneumoviridae family as the Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV).

Ways to prevent HMPV

Advertisment

As, currently, there is no vaccine for HMPV and antiviral treatments are not recommended.

To prevent the disease people need to maintain good hygiene.

Health experts advise people to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, avoid touching their faces, and steer close contact with sick individuals. Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or one’s elbow can also help prevent the spread of the virus.

Advertisment

Is India at risk?

With the rising HMPV cases in China, on Monday Bengaluru witnessed two confirmed cases of HMPV, though the health experts have advised not to panic.

The Union Health Ministry has already asked hospitals to start the preparation for the seasonal surge in respiratory illnesses in the winter season.

Advertisment

Dr Atul Goel, Director-General of Health Services in India, has assured the citizens, stating, "Metapneumovirus is like any other respiratory virus that causes the common cold, and in very old and very young it could cause flu-like symptoms."

"We have analysed the data of the respiratory outbreaks within the country, and there is no such substantial increase in 2024 data. In any case during winter, there is an outbreak of respiratory infections, and our hospitals are fully prepared for that with the necessary supplies and beds," Dr Goel added.

How does HMPV differ from COVID-19?

Advertisment

While both HMPV and COVID-19 are respiratory illnesses, there are important differences. HMPV mainly causes milder symptoms such as a cold or flu, while COVID-19, caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, can lead to more severe health complications and long-term effects.

HMPV is also a seasonal virus, similar to other cold-causing pathogens like RSV, and infections usually peak during the winter months. HMPV, like COVID-19, spreads through respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, and it can also spread via contaminated surfaces.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is yet to declare an emergency or issue any alerts regarding the outbreak.